Kongsberg and BAE Systems sign MOU with particular focus around Maritime domain areas

BAE Systems and Kongsberg signed new agreement this July to identify opportunities, synergies, new market and customer opportunities based on common experience and areas of interest, BAE Systems said.

In May of this year, BAE Systems and Kongsberg signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which has particular focus around Maritime domain areas that could include the Vanguard vessel system, a strategic partnership for through-life support for Norway’s new frigates should the UK Type 26 offer be chosen, strike missiles, maritime surveillance and targeting and ship system deliveries to both nations’ frigates. In addition to these areas, the two companies now add aspects in the Air domain in exciting areas of new combat air and associated technologies.

The key areas of interest involved in July agreement are: training, uncrewed air systems, materials, mission support and research and technology across a number of areas. Norway and the UK, including BAE Systems and Kongsberg, have a long history of working together on defence and industrial collaboration.

The two countries and two companies plan to continue and develop this partnership still further in the future. These agreements will play an important role in underpinning this way ahead to deliver protection and prosperity for both Norway and the UK.