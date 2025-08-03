Fugro secures contracts to deliver offshore and onshore surveys in the UAE

Fugro says it has recently been awarded multiple contracts to perform comprehensive offshore and onshore surveys in the United Arab Emirates, supporting two of the region’s largest long-term field development programmes. These projects mark a major milestone in Fugro’s continued contribution to the sustainable advancement of the Middle East’s energy sector.

Starting in August 2025, Fugro will deploy its advanced geophysical, geotechnical, uncrewed surface vessel (USV), and environmental expertise, as well as the innovative GroundIQ® technology. These will be complemented by cutting-edge engineering and geo-consulting services to support our strategic client’s Front End Engineering Design (FEED) process.

The scopes of work include surveys for pipelines, cables, artificial islands, and offshore structures. Fugro’s integrated approach will deliver near real-time insights into ground conditions via its remote data management solutions, enabling the client to make timely, well-informed design decisions and realise significant capital expenditure savings across the development programme.

Annabelle Vos, Group Director Middle East & India at Fugro, said: “We are proud to support these landmark field developments with our full suite of site characterisation and consulting services. Our local expertise, combined with Fugro’s global technology leadership, will help deliver safe, efficient, and sustainable outcomes for our client. These awards further strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the region’s energy sector.”

These projects were partially included in the 12-month backlogs as per April and June 2025 (Fugro’s latest published results).