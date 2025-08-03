USCG issues new guidelines for bunkering vessels using LNG and alternative marine fuels

The U.S. Coast Guard Office of Operating and Environmental Standards (CG-OES) has released a new policy letter, CG-OES Policy Letter No. 01-25, which provides Captains of the Port (COTPs) updated guidelines for the bunkering of vessels using liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other alternative marine fuels. This policy letter, effective July 24, 2025, supersedes and cancels two previous policy letters, CG-OES 01-15 and 02-15, both dated February 19, 2015.

The new guidelines aim to address the rapid development and implementation of alternative marine fuels given the gaps in existing U.S. regulations, which are primarily focused on the bunkering of traditional petroleum-based fuels. This policy letter establishes a risk assessment model using current industry standards rather than prescriptive requirements and encourages collaboration with local Harbor Safety Committees to leverage local expertise to address hazards and identify risks.