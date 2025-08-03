General Dynamics' shipbuilding unit to build additional DDG 51 destroyer for US Navy

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a business unit of General Dynamics, announced today that the U.S. Navy has exercised an option to add an additional DDG 51 destroyer to the multi-year contract awarded in 2023.DDG 124 Sea Trials_2025, GD said.

Bath Iron Works currently has under construction the Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) as well as the Flight III configuration destroyers Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), William Charette (DDG 130), Quentin Walsh (DDG 132), John E. Kilmer (DDG 134) and Richard G. Lugar (DDG 136).

