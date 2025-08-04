Valencia approves review of joint bid to build bulk terminal at Port of Sagunto

The Qualification Committee of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has accepted the bid submitted by ERSHIP, S.A.U., INTERSAGUNTO TERMINALES, S.A., and COMPAÑÍA GENERAL DE COMPRAS AGROPECUARIAS, S.L.U. under a joint participation commitment for the public tender for the granting of an administrative concession covering port public domain for the construction and operation of a solid bulk terminal at the Port of Sagunto compatible with current port operations, for loading, unloading and storage, according to the company's release.

The committee’s decision followed the public opening of envelope no. 2 and the verification that the bid includes all documentation required under the Terms of Reference, after reading the summary of the financial proposal (Investment Plan and Fees) of the aforementioned companies.

The committee has forwarded the submitted documents to the designated technical commission for its study, analysis and evaluation.

The Port Authority of Valencia issued the tender in mid‑May 2025 for a 35‑year administrative concession spanning approximately 51,500 m² between South Quay 1 and North Quay 2 at Sagunto, covering both loading, unloading and on‑shore storage of solid bulk cargo (excluding clinker and cement). The Board of the Authority had approved the plans for the new solid bulk terminal in early April 2025 as part of a broader strategy to boost local and regional economic activity and diversify freight traffic at Sagunto.