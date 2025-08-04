ADNOC Gas signs 10-year deal to supply 0.5 mmtpa LNG to Hindustan Petroleum from Das Island facility

ADNOC Gas plc, an integrated gas processing and sales company, and its subsidiaries (together referred to as “ADNOC Gas”) have signed a Heads of Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to supply 0.5 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a 10‑year term, according to ADNOC's release.

The LNG will be sourced from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, which has a production capacity of 6 mmtpa and, as the world’s third longest‑operating LNG plant, has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes since commencing operations.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “This long‑term agreement with HPCL, our third with Indian companies in the past year, reflects the robust energy partnership between the UAE and India. This milestone underscores ADNOC Gas’ ability to reliably meet rising global demand for LNG and support India’s ambition to increase natural gas to 15% of its primary energy mix by 2030.”

The agreement builds on recent accords with Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL India Limited, reinforcing ADNOC Gas’ role as a reliable exporter of LNG and its global expansion into high‑demand Asian LNG markets.

ASNOC Gas is central to ADNOC’s strategy to increase natural gas production capacity and expand LNG exports.

In recent months, ADNOC Gas has concluded multiple long‑term LNG supply deals with Indian state‑owned players. In November 2024, a 10‑year supply deal was signed with GAIL India Limited for 0.52 mmtpa, starting in 2026. A 15‑year deal to supply 1 mmtpa to Indian Oil Corporation was agreed in September 2024, with deliveries also slated to begin in 2026 via the Ruwais LNG project.

ADNOC Gas plc is a publicly listed subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a government‑owned corporation of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC Gas operates across the gas value chain, from feedstock reception (from ADNOC) through processing and fractionation to sales of gas and LNG to domestic and international customers. It supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s domestic sales gas requirements and exports to over 20 countries.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a “Maharatna” public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India. HPCL is a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). It operates refineries, marketing, LPG, aviation fuel, lubricants and petrochemicals, and now LNG import facilities including the recently commissioned Chhara LNG terminal in Gujarat.