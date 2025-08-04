  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ADNOC Gas signs 10-year deal to supply 0.5 mmtpa LNG to Hindustan Petroleum from Das Island facility

2025 August 4   10:17

LNG

ADNOC Gas signs 10-year deal to supply 0.5 mmtpa LNG to Hindustan Petroleum from Das Island facility

ADNOC Gas plc, an integrated gas processing and sales company, and its subsidiaries (together referred to as “ADNOC Gas”) have signed a Heads of Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to supply 0.5 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a 10‑year term, according to ADNOC's release.

The LNG will be sourced from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, which has a production capacity of 6 mmtpa and, as the world’s third longest‑operating LNG plant, has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes since commencing operations.  

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “This long‑term agreement with HPCL, our third with Indian companies in the past year, reflects the robust energy partnership between the UAE and India. This milestone underscores ADNOC Gas’ ability to reliably meet rising global demand for LNG and support India’s ambition to increase natural gas to 15% of its primary energy mix by 2030.”  

The agreement builds on recent accords with Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL India Limited, reinforcing ADNOC Gas’ role as a reliable exporter of LNG and its global expansion into high‑demand Asian LNG markets.

ASNOC Gas is central to ADNOC’s strategy to increase natural gas production capacity and expand LNG exports.

In recent months, ADNOC Gas has concluded multiple long‑term LNG supply deals with Indian state‑owned players. In November 2024, a 10‑year supply deal was signed with GAIL India Limited for 0.52 mmtpa, starting in 2026. A 15‑year deal to supply 1 mmtpa to Indian Oil Corporation was agreed in September 2024, with deliveries also slated to begin in 2026 via the Ruwais LNG project. 

ADNOC Gas plc is a publicly listed subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a government‑owned corporation of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC Gas operates across the gas value chain, from feedstock reception (from ADNOC) through processing and fractionation to sales of gas and LNG to domestic and international customers. It supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s domestic sales gas requirements and exports to over 20 countries.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a “Maharatna” public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India. HPCL is a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). It operates refineries, marketing, LPG, aviation fuel, lubricants and petrochemicals, and now LNG import facilities including the recently commissioned Chhara LNG terminal in Gujarat. 

Topics:

ADNOC

oil and gas sector

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Port de Barcelona and Shanghai International Port Group sign an agreement for green shipping and digitalisation corridor

17:26

Oceaneering upgrades Ocean Intervention II vessel for autonomous survey missions

17:06

DIALOG subsidiary to add 150,000 m³ renewable fuel tanks with EcoCeres contract

16:37

ICTSI’s JV to develop and operate Batu Ampar Terminal under 30‑year contract

16:25

Solstad Maritime ASA wins USD 108 mln Petrobras contract for CSV “Normand Commander”

15:54

INPEX CORPORATION begins FEED for Abadi LNG project in Masela Block

15:14

Wind Multiplikator secures long-term charter with Norwind Offshore for Global Tech 1 wind farm

14:42

Towngas and CIMC ENRIC sign strategic partnership on green methanol and hydrogen energy

14:17

Pacific Environment urges IMO to mandate cleaner Arctic shipping fuels

13:45

Panama Maritime Authority bans registry of oil tankers and bulkers older than 15 years

13:19

CMA CGM announces FAK rate increase from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean

11:28

Eco Marine Power launches evaluation of advanced solar system onboard cargo vessel

10:38

Paris MoU and Tokyo MoU to launch joint inspection on Ballast Water Management

09:46

Valencia approves review of joint bid to build bulk terminal at Port of Sagunto

2025 August 3

16:27

General Dynamics' shipbuilding unit to build additional DDG 51 destroyer for US Navy

14:13

USCG issues new guidelines for bunkering vessels using LNG and alternative marine fuels

12:01

Fugro secures contracts to deliver offshore and onshore surveys in the UAE

10:07

Costamare reports Q2 loss, revenue down 20.6% YoY

2025 August 2

15:18

Holcim UK retires ship ‘Yeoman Bank’ after 34 years in Glensanda fleet

12:27

Barbados-flagged cargo ship allides with Kiel Canal lock jetty in Germany

12:11

Kongsberg and BAE Systems sign MOU with particular focus around Maritime domain areas

10:57

RWE: first monopile foundation successfully installed off the German coast

09:22

ONE posts 1Q 2025 revenue of US$ 4,049 million, with net profit of US$ 86 million

2025 August 1

18:00

Diana Shipping lifts stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd to 9.99%

17:26

Deendayal Port Authority commissions 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port

16:35

SAAM Towage adds two new tugs to strengthen Chile and Peru operations

16:15

Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

15:40

Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

15:23

GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

14:53

Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news