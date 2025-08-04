Eco Marine Power launches evaluation of advanced solar system onboard cargo vessel

Eco Marine Power Co., Ltd. has commenced evaluation trials of its updated solar power system, Aquarius Marine Solar Power, and the first of several photovoltaic module technologies aboard a bulk cargo ship, according to the company's release.

The evaluation, initiated on 1 August 2025 in Fukuoka, Japan, is to run for 12 to 18 months, with the stated aim of demonstrating the practicality and performance of the revised solar power system under real maritime conditions.

The first PV module under evaluation is supplied by Merlin Solar Technologies Inc., whose mono‑crystalline silicon panels—both glass and non‑glass types—are described as flexible, lightweight and suitable for “peel & stick” deployment, engineered to endure tough and sub‑optimal conditions.

The panels were installed by Aries Marine using specially designed frames pre‑fitted to the vessel.

Eco Marine Power Co., Ltd. (Eco Marine Power) is a Japan‑based technology company incorporated in Fukuoka in July 2010 that develops renewable‑energy and energy‑management systems for ships. Its patented solutions include Aquarius Marine Solar Power and the broader Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy (MRE) platform, which combines solar and wind propulsion (EnergySail®), energy storage and automated control systems. The company’s systems have received recognition from classification societies and have been trialled on various vessel types including passenger ferries, cargo ships and tankers.

Merlin Solar Technologies Inc. is a commercial PV module manufacturer whose marine solar modules utilise mono‑crystalline silicon technology and are engineered to be rugged, lightweight and suitable for flexible or peel‑and‑stick deployment in harsh environments such as maritime applications. The company promotes long‑term durability and reliable performance even under sub‑optimal conditions.