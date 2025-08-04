CMA CGM announces FAK rate increase from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean

CMA CGM has issued new Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates for dry cargo moving from the Indian Subcontinent to the Mediterranean and North Africa.

The updated rates will take effect on August 15, 2025 (gate‑in date at origin ports) and remain in force until further notice.

For shipments from North West India and Pakistan, the new FAK rate is USD 3,500 per 20‑foot container and USD 3,200 per 40‑foot container.

These rates cover basic ocean freight and bunker‑related surcharges.

Additional charges—including terminal handling charges at origin and destination, peak season surcharges, safety and security‑related fees, and other local surcharges—are not included and remain applicable as per the published tariff schedule.

Earlier in July 2025, CMA CGM published its initial announcement of FAK rates effective from August 1, 2025, covering shipments from North West India and Pakistan to the Mediterranean and North Africa. Those rates were USD 2,750 per 20‑ft container and USD 2,850 per 40‑ft container. That announcement also covered shipments from South East India at USD 2,850 for both container sizes. The current revised rates (USD 3,500/3,200) represent a clear hike compared to the prior published levels.

CMA CGM operates one of the largest global container fleets, serving major international trade lanes via ocean transport, intermodal logistics and port terminal services.