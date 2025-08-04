  1. Home
  Pacific Environment urges IMO to mandate cleaner Arctic shipping fuels

2025 August 4

alternative fuels

Pacific Environment urges IMO to mandate cleaner Arctic shipping fuels

A new report released by Pacific Environment makes the case that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) should immediately act to reduce black carbon pollution, particularly in Arctic waters.

The report, On thin ice: Why black carbon demands urgent action, argues that expansion of Arctic shipping is driving greater emissions of black carbon, which settles on snow and ice and accelerates melting.  

“Despite more than a decade and a half of debate, U.N.’s maritime shipping body the IMO continues to ignore the simple solution: require ships to immediately switch to cleaner fuels when operating in the Arctic,” said Kay Brown, Arctic policy director, Pacific Environment. She added that without mandatory requirements, markets lack the certainty needed to shift fleet operations toward lower black carbon options.  

The report cites data showing that vessels entering the Arctic rose from 1,298 in 2013 to 1,781 in 2024, a 37 % increase, while cumulative distance travelled increased by 108 %, from 6.51 million to 12.7 million nautical miles.

Commercial fishing vessels accounted for 34 % of vessel mileage, with bulk carriers, icebreakers and research ships also representing significant shares.  

Pacific Environment stresses that increased shipping traffic burning residual fuels poses heightened risk because residual fuel and residual fuel blends produce high concentrations of black carbon and other hazardous pollutants.

Deposited black carbon intensifies regional warming, contributes to Arctic sea‑ice retreat, and threatens marine ecosystems, air quality and Indigenous and coastal communities.  

The organisation calls on IMO Member States to mandate a swift transition to polar fuels before the IMO Pollution, Prevention and Response 13 sub‑committee meeting in February 2026. That meeting offers an opportunity to recommend amending MARPOL Annex VI to require lower‑black‑carbon fuels, and for the Marine Environment Protection Committee to agree on implementation later in 2026.

Pacific Environment is an environmental non‑governmental organisation registered in the United States. Its mission focuses on campaigning to stop climate change and protect ecosystems around the Pacific Rim, with special emphasis on major global industries such as maritime shipping and petrochemicals.  

International Maritime Organization, or IMO, is a specialised agency of the United Nations, headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Established in 1948 and operational since 1959, IMO regulates international maritime safety, security and environmental performance through instruments including SOLAS and MARPOL. It has 176 Member States as of 2025.

Arctic

legislation

alternative fuels

