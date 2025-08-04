  1. Home
2025 August 4   14:42

Towngas and CIMC ENRIC sign strategic partnership on green methanol and hydrogen energy

Towngas and CIMC ENRIC Holdings Limited (CIMC ENRIC) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly develop green methanol and hydrogen energy, advancing Hong Kong’s green energy transition, according to the company's release.

The partnership will strengthen collaboration in technical cooperation and engineering services for green methanol, as well as industry standards and carbon trading compliance.

As the first Chinese company to achieve both ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS international certifications for large‑scale green methanol production, Towngas will leverage its comprehensive green methanol supply chain network, combined with CIMC ENRIC’s presence in the clean energy and maritime sectors, to explore new technological applications and promote green methanol adoption.  

The parties have also executed a separate agreement to develop hydrogen energy projects and applications in Hong Kong.

The partnership encompasses cooperation across hydrogen extraction, purification, storage and utilisation.

Approximately half of Towngas’s gas supply in Hong Kong comprises hydrogen, delivered through an underground pipeline network spanning over 3,700 kilometres across the territory.

Under this collaboration, both companies will develop advanced hydrogen extraction and storage technologies and expand hydrogen applications in transport, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and other sectors.  

Towngas remains committed to investing in clean energy development, leveraging its strengths and strategic partnerships to support the PRC’s “30‑60” dual carbon goals and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 2050 carbon neutrality strategy. 

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) is a Hong Kong–listed public utility company that operates as a regulated energy supplier, with both piped city gas and emerging clean energy businesses across China. Founded in 1862, Towngas holds ISCC EU, ISCC PLUS and ISO 14067 certifications for its green methanol production and is actively investing in hydrogen energy and sustainable aviation fuel initiatives.  

CIMC ENRIC Holdings Limited (CIMC ENRIC) is a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., listed in Hong Kong, specialising in clean energy infrastructure, chemical engineering, and maritime sector solutions. The company designs and delivers engineering technology and equipment for hydrogen, methanol and related industries, leveraging its maritime sector expertise as part of its business portfolio.

