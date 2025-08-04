  1. Home
2025 August 4   15:14

offshore

Wind Multiplikator secures long-term charter with Norwind Offshore for Global Tech 1 wind farm

German offshore wind service provider Wind Multiplikator GmbH has finalized a long-term charter agreement with Norwind Offshore to deploy a Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) for operations at the 400 MW Global Tech 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, according to the company's release.  

Under the agreement, the Norwind Maestro, a next-generation CSOV from the VARD 4 19 series, will enter service in early 2026, with a sister vessel scheduled to begin operations at the site in late 2025.

Both vessels will be based out of Emden, Wind Multiplikator’s home port and main logistics hub, enabling quicker deployment and more effective coordination of offshore service tasks.  

This charter follows Wind Multiplikator’s acquisition of the full-service and maintenance contract for Global Tech 1, which comprises 80 AREVA M5000 wind turbines installed in the German Exclusive Economic Zone.

The project began commercial operation in 2015 and remains a significant contributor to Germany's renewable energy capacity.  

“The goal is safe, reliable, and sustainable operation while optimizing operating costs at Global Tech 1,” said Michael Munder-Oschimek, Managing Director of Wind Multiplikator. “These state-of-the-art vessels will allow us to implement our service strategy more effectively and further enhance turbine reliability and long-term performance.”  

The VARD 4 19 series vessels are specially designed for offshore wind operations and include height-adjustable gangways, boat landings, and low-emission systems, offering high operational efficiency for long-distance offshore maintenance.  

Norwind Offshore CEO Svein Leon Aure commented: “We are particularly pleased that the Norwind Maestro will begin long-term deployment at Global Tech 1 at the beginning of next year.

Wind Multiplikator GmbH, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Emden, Germany, specializes in offshore wind farm operations and maintenance services. The company has established itself as a key player in the German offshore sector, providing holistic support ranging from technical operations to logistics coordination.  

Norwind Offshore, based in Ålesund, Norway, operates a fleet of service vessels tailored to the offshore wind industry, with a focus on low-emission, high-performance designs suitable for long-term charters in European markets.

