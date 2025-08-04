  1. Home
2025 August 4   15:54

offshore

INPEX CORPORATION begins FEED for Abadi LNG project in Masela Block

INPEX CORPORATION announced that the Abadi LNG Project in the Masela Block, Indonesia has commenced Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) work.

The project is operated by INPEX Masela, Ltd., a subsidiary of INPEX CORPORATION, according to the company's release.

The FEED work covers reviewing and defining specifications for facilities to produce and process hydrocarbons from the Abadi Gas Field, as well as the onshore LNG plant (OLNG).

Four contract packages make up the FEED scope: OLNG; floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO); subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF); and the gas export pipeline (GEP).

Each package includes a scope related to carbon capture and storage (CCS).  INPEX CORPORATION has awarded contracts for the FPSO, SURF and GEP packages.

For the FPSO package, a “dual FEED” method has been adopted: two contractor consortiums working in parallel and separately will compete, with both FEED and EPC work awarded to the same consortium that delivers technically and commercially superior FEED services.

INPEX CORPORATION plans to apply the same dual FEED method for the OLNG package and will select and award that contract in due course.  

Annual LNG production from the project is expected to reach 9.5 million tons, equivalent to more than 10 percent of Japan’s annual LNG imports.

The project is expected to support energy security in Indonesia, Japan and other Asian countries, and provide long‑term low‑carbon energy based on the Abadi field’s reserves and CCS component.  

INPEX CORPORATION expects the FEED phase to support expansion of its natural gas and LNG business and contribute to reducing its own GHG emissions, aligned with its Vision 2035 (announced in February 2025).

INPEX CORPORATION is a Japan‑incorporated exploration and production (E&P) company, publicly traded and Japan’s largest in its sector. It operates worldwide in upstream oil and gas, and is advancing lower‑carbon business segments such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen, and integrated power supply as part of its Vision 2035 framework.  

INPEX Masela, Ltd. is a wholly‑owned subsidiary of INPEX CORPORATION, incorporated under Japanese law and designated as the operator of the Abadi LNG Project in the Masela Block under the production sharing contract with the Indonesian government.  

PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela is an Indonesian limited liability company (Perseroan Terbatas) and wholly owned subsidiary of the state energy company PT Pertamina, holding a 20 % participating interest in the Masela PSC.  

PETRONAS Masela Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysian incorporated private limited company, a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), holding a 15 % participating interest in the Masela PSC.

