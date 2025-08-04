Solstad Maritime ASA wins USD 108 mln Petrobras contract for CSV “Normand Commander”

Solstad Maritime ASA (SOMA) will provide the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Commander to its affiliate Solstad Offshore ASA (SOFF), which has secured a four‑year bareboat charter contract with Petrobras worth approximately USD 108 million, excluding ROV services, according to the company's release.

The agreement is set to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

Contract duration: 4 years, starting in Q1 2026.

Gross contract value: USD 108 million (excluding ROV services).

The CSV will be chartered on bareboat terms from SOMA to SOFF, which is the contractual counterpart to Petrobras.

Solstad Offshore ASA holds 27.3 % of the shares in Solstad Maritime ASA.

ASA Solstad Maritime ASA (SOMA) owns a modern fleet of offshore service vessels and enters into strategic bareboat arrangements with Solstad Offshore ASA (SOFF), which holds contracts directly with end-clients such as Petrobras. SOFF provides offshore service operations for both oil & gas and renewable energy industries, leveraging high‑spec vessels and experienced offshore teams.