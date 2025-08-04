  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICTSI’s JV to develop and operate Batu Ampar Terminal under 30‑year contract

2025 August 4   16:37

ports

ICTSI’s JV to develop and operate Batu Ampar Terminal under 30‑year contract

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (“ICTSI”) has signed a 30‑year strategic partnership agreement with PT Batam Terminal Petikemas (“BTP”), a state‑owned entity of Indonesia, for the development and operation of the Batu Ampar Container Terminal (“BACT”) in Batam, according to the company's release.

BACT is operated by PT Batu Ampar Container Terminal (“BACT JV”), a joint venture between ICTSI (75 percent) and PT Interport Sarana Infrastruktur Indonesia (25 percent), itself a wholly‑owned subsidiary of PT Indika Energy Tbk.

The 30‑year agreement designates ICTSI’s JV as the strategic partner for BACT and includes responsibilities for terminal development and operations.

BACT has an operational quay length of 1,032 meters, five ship‑to‑shore cranes and a fully developed backup area. In 2024, throughput in the local market exceeded 600,000 TEUs.

The agreement was signed on July 31, 2025, the value of the contract is approximately USD 85 million, equivalent to IDR 1.4 trillion.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. is a Philippine‑incorporated corporate entity established in December 1987. It is a publicly listed, independent international port terminal operator with operations in multiple jurisdictions worldwide. 

PT Batam Terminal Petikemas is an Indonesian state‑owned entity incorporated for the purpose of developing and operating terminal infrastructure in Batam. 

Topics:

ICTSI

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Port de Barcelona and Shanghai International Port Group sign an agreement for green shipping and digitalisation corridor

17:26

Oceaneering upgrades Ocean Intervention II vessel for autonomous survey missions

17:06

DIALOG subsidiary to add 150,000 m³ renewable fuel tanks with EcoCeres contract

16:25

Solstad Maritime ASA wins USD 108 mln Petrobras contract for CSV “Normand Commander”

15:54

INPEX CORPORATION begins FEED for Abadi LNG project in Masela Block

15:14

Wind Multiplikator secures long-term charter with Norwind Offshore for Global Tech 1 wind farm

14:42

Towngas and CIMC ENRIC sign strategic partnership on green methanol and hydrogen energy

14:17

Pacific Environment urges IMO to mandate cleaner Arctic shipping fuels

13:45

Panama Maritime Authority bans registry of oil tankers and bulkers older than 15 years

13:19

CMA CGM announces FAK rate increase from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean

11:28

Eco Marine Power launches evaluation of advanced solar system onboard cargo vessel

10:38

Paris MoU and Tokyo MoU to launch joint inspection on Ballast Water Management

10:17

ADNOC Gas signs 10-year deal to supply 0.5 mmtpa LNG to Hindustan Petroleum from Das Island facility

09:46

Valencia approves review of joint bid to build bulk terminal at Port of Sagunto

2025 August 3

16:27

General Dynamics' shipbuilding unit to build additional DDG 51 destroyer for US Navy

14:13

USCG issues new guidelines for bunkering vessels using LNG and alternative marine fuels

12:01

Fugro secures contracts to deliver offshore and onshore surveys in the UAE

10:07

Costamare reports Q2 loss, revenue down 20.6% YoY

2025 August 2

15:18

Holcim UK retires ship ‘Yeoman Bank’ after 34 years in Glensanda fleet

12:27

Barbados-flagged cargo ship allides with Kiel Canal lock jetty in Germany

12:11

Kongsberg and BAE Systems sign MOU with particular focus around Maritime domain areas

10:57

RWE: first monopile foundation successfully installed off the German coast

09:22

ONE posts 1Q 2025 revenue of US$ 4,049 million, with net profit of US$ 86 million

2025 August 1

18:00

Diana Shipping lifts stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd to 9.99%

17:26

Deendayal Port Authority commissions 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port

16:35

SAAM Towage adds two new tugs to strengthen Chile and Peru operations

16:15

Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

15:40

Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

15:23

GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

14:53

Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news