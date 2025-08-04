ICTSI’s JV to develop and operate Batu Ampar Terminal under 30‑year contract

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (“ICTSI”) has signed a 30‑year strategic partnership agreement with PT Batam Terminal Petikemas (“BTP”), a state‑owned entity of Indonesia, for the development and operation of the Batu Ampar Container Terminal (“BACT”) in Batam, according to the company's release.

BACT is operated by PT Batu Ampar Container Terminal (“BACT JV”), a joint venture between ICTSI (75 percent) and PT Interport Sarana Infrastruktur Indonesia (25 percent), itself a wholly‑owned subsidiary of PT Indika Energy Tbk.

The 30‑year agreement designates ICTSI’s JV as the strategic partner for BACT and includes responsibilities for terminal development and operations.

BACT has an operational quay length of 1,032 meters, five ship‑to‑shore cranes and a fully developed backup area. In 2024, throughput in the local market exceeded 600,000 TEUs.

The agreement was signed on July 31, 2025, the value of the contract is approximately USD 85 million, equivalent to IDR 1.4 trillion.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. is a Philippine‑incorporated corporate entity established in December 1987. It is a publicly listed, independent international port terminal operator with operations in multiple jurisdictions worldwide.

PT Batam Terminal Petikemas is an Indonesian state‑owned entity incorporated for the purpose of developing and operating terminal infrastructure in Batam.