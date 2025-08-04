  1. Home
2025 August 4   17:06

DIALOG subsidiary to add 150,000 m³ renewable fuel tanks with EcoCeres contract

Dialog Group Berhad (“DIALOG”) has announced that its indirect wholly‑owned subsidiary, Dialog Terminals Langsat (3) Sdn. Bhd. (“DTL3”), will expand storage facilities by an additional 150,000 m³ for renewable and petroleum products at its terminal in Tanjung Langsat, Johor Darul Ta’zim, Malaysia.

The first 100,000 m³ will be dedicated to EcoCeres Limited, a subsidiary of EcoCeres Inc. (“EcoCeres”), with the remaining 50,000 m³ expected to be leased to third‑party customers such as multinational companies and trading houses.

The expansion is expected to be completed in Q1 FY2027.  

DTL3 has secured a take‑or‑pay storage agreement with EcoCeres Limited for the dedicated 100,000 m³, which serves as a catalyst for the expansion.

This follows EcoCeres’ announcement of a significant investment in a new production facility in Pasir Gudang, Johor Darul Ta’‑Zitam, Malaysia.

The biorefinery is expected to be operational in the second half of 2025, situated less than 1 km from DTL3, and directly connected to DTL3’s storage tanks via rundown pipelines.  

The biorefinery is expected to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”) and Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils (“HVO”) with an annual capacity of up to 350,000 tonnes.

The dedicated storage at DTL3 optimises EcoCeres’ investment in storage infrastructure, and the logistical integration via pipelines enhances operational efficiency. 

Dialog Group Berhad is a public investment holding company incorporated and domiciled in Malaysia. Through its indirect wholly‑owned subsidiary Dialog Terminals Langsat (3) Sdn. Bhd., DIALOG operates tank terminals and other integrated technical services across upstream, midstream and downstream segments, including engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services.   

EcoCeres Inc., headquartered in Hong Kong, operates via its subsidiary EcoCeres Limited in Malaysia. EcoCeres is a certified International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) provider and a pure‑play renewable fuel producer backed by institutional investors including Bain Capital and Kerogen Capital. The company’s technology converts waste‑based biomass into SAF, HVO, bio‑naphtha and cellulosic ethanol. Its Malaysian subsidiary manages the planned Pasir Gudang biorefinery with annual capacity up to 350,000 tonnes.

