  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oceaneering upgrades Ocean Intervention II vessel for autonomous survey missions

2025 August 4   17:26

shipping

Oceaneering upgrades Ocean Intervention II vessel for autonomous survey missions

Oceaneering International, Inc. announces that its Subsea Robotics segment has upgraded the Ocean Intervention II (OI2), an Oceaneering-owned oceanographic research vessel, to perform simultaneous autonomous survey operations.  

Launched in 2000, the OI2 was purpose-built for geophysical and geotechnical surveys. In early 2025, the vessel underwent significant upgrades to expand its capabilities and improve performance.

Enhancements include survey system upgrades, with expansions of hull-mounted sensors and a full overhaul of navigation and positioning systems; rear deck and interior refurbishments that feature installation of a dedicated Launch and Recovery System (LARS) for deployment and retrieval of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs); data infrastructure improvements including retrofitting of the computer rack room and integration with Microsoft Azure Cloud services for data processing and analysis; and engine room modernization to improve reliability and extend vessel life.  

The upgraded OI2 can seamlessly transition between AUV and towed geophysical surveys and geotechnical sampling, supporting efficient multi‑discipline survey campaigns.

When paired with Oceaneering’s remotely operated USV capabilities and global Onshore Remote Operations Centers (OROCs), the OI2 becomes a key enabler of fully integrated, low‑risk, crew‑light offshore surveys.

This next‑generation survey approach supports faster data acquisition, improved decision‑making, and increased efficiency through simultaneous operations (SIMOPs).  

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a publicly traded global subsea engineering and applied technology company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It provides engineered services and products—including remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea hardware, deepwater intervention, surveying and mapping services, and mobile robotics—to clients across offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

Topics:

autonomous shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Port de Barcelona and Shanghai International Port Group sign an agreement for green shipping and digitalisation corridor

17:06

DIALOG subsidiary to add 150,000 m³ renewable fuel tanks with EcoCeres contract

16:37

ICTSI’s JV to develop and operate Batu Ampar Terminal under 30‑year contract

16:25

Solstad Maritime ASA wins USD 108 mln Petrobras contract for CSV “Normand Commander”

15:54

INPEX CORPORATION begins FEED for Abadi LNG project in Masela Block

15:14

Wind Multiplikator secures long-term charter with Norwind Offshore for Global Tech 1 wind farm

14:42

Towngas and CIMC ENRIC sign strategic partnership on green methanol and hydrogen energy

14:17

Pacific Environment urges IMO to mandate cleaner Arctic shipping fuels

13:45

Panama Maritime Authority bans registry of oil tankers and bulkers older than 15 years

13:19

CMA CGM announces FAK rate increase from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean

11:28

Eco Marine Power launches evaluation of advanced solar system onboard cargo vessel

10:38

Paris MoU and Tokyo MoU to launch joint inspection on Ballast Water Management

10:17

ADNOC Gas signs 10-year deal to supply 0.5 mmtpa LNG to Hindustan Petroleum from Das Island facility

09:46

Valencia approves review of joint bid to build bulk terminal at Port of Sagunto

2025 August 3

16:27

General Dynamics' shipbuilding unit to build additional DDG 51 destroyer for US Navy

14:13

USCG issues new guidelines for bunkering vessels using LNG and alternative marine fuels

12:01

Fugro secures contracts to deliver offshore and onshore surveys in the UAE

10:07

Costamare reports Q2 loss, revenue down 20.6% YoY

2025 August 2

15:18

Holcim UK retires ship ‘Yeoman Bank’ after 34 years in Glensanda fleet

12:27

Barbados-flagged cargo ship allides with Kiel Canal lock jetty in Germany

12:11

Kongsberg and BAE Systems sign MOU with particular focus around Maritime domain areas

10:57

RWE: first monopile foundation successfully installed off the German coast

09:22

ONE posts 1Q 2025 revenue of US$ 4,049 million, with net profit of US$ 86 million

2025 August 1

18:00

Diana Shipping lifts stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd to 9.99%

17:26

Deendayal Port Authority commissions 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port

16:35

SAAM Towage adds two new tugs to strengthen Chile and Peru operations

16:15

Hanseatic Global Terminals launches regional office in Santiago, Chile

15:40

Panama’s Comptroller General files suit against Panama Ports Company contract

15:23

GAZ‑SYSTEM launches preparatory works for FSRU terminal in Gulf of Gdańsk

14:53

Port of Hamburg to require shore power use by cruise ships from 2027

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news