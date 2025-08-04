Oceaneering upgrades Ocean Intervention II vessel for autonomous survey missions

Oceaneering International, Inc. announces that its Subsea Robotics segment has upgraded the Ocean Intervention II (OI2), an Oceaneering-owned oceanographic research vessel, to perform simultaneous autonomous survey operations.

Launched in 2000, the OI2 was purpose-built for geophysical and geotechnical surveys. In early 2025, the vessel underwent significant upgrades to expand its capabilities and improve performance.

Enhancements include survey system upgrades, with expansions of hull-mounted sensors and a full overhaul of navigation and positioning systems; rear deck and interior refurbishments that feature installation of a dedicated Launch and Recovery System (LARS) for deployment and retrieval of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs); data infrastructure improvements including retrofitting of the computer rack room and integration with Microsoft Azure Cloud services for data processing and analysis; and engine room modernization to improve reliability and extend vessel life.

The upgraded OI2 can seamlessly transition between AUV and towed geophysical surveys and geotechnical sampling, supporting efficient multi‑discipline survey campaigns.

When paired with Oceaneering’s remotely operated USV capabilities and global Onshore Remote Operations Centers (OROCs), the OI2 becomes a key enabler of fully integrated, low‑risk, crew‑light offshore surveys.

This next‑generation survey approach supports faster data acquisition, improved decision‑making, and increased efficiency through simultaneous operations (SIMOPs).

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a publicly traded global subsea engineering and applied technology company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It provides engineered services and products—including remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea hardware, deepwater intervention, surveying and mapping services, and mobile robotics—to clients across offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.