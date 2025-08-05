Mitsui E&S secures order for 22 container cranes in Vietnam

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. has received an order from Petro Vietnam Phuoc An Port Investment & Operation Joint Stock Company (“PAP”), an upcoming port operator funded by the Vietnamese government, for eleven Ship to Shore Gantry Cranes (Mitsui‑Paceco Portainer) and eleven environmentally‑friendly Electric Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (Mitsui‑Paceco Transtainer), according to the company's release.

This is the largest‑ever crane procurement and order in Vietnam for both companies.

PAP is developing Phuoc An Port as the first and largest container terminal in Dong Nai Province, aimed at strengthening connectivity in southern Vietnam and meeting growing international trade demand.

Phuoc An Port is being developed in strategic collaboration with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP), Vietnam’s largest terminal operator, and will receive its first container ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in February 2025.

Thirteen container cranes made by MITSUI E&S are already in operation at Phuoc An Port.

With this new order, accumulated crane orders from PAP now total fifty‑six units, including five Portainer and sixteen Transtainer units ordered in July 2024.

Over the past ten years, MITSUI E&S has delivered more than one‑hundred seventy container cranes to Vietnam, achieving the largest market share in the country.

A similar order was announced in July 2024, when MITSUI E&S received a contract from PAP for twenty‑one container cranes—five Ship to Shore Portainer and sixteen Transtainer units—as part of the Phuoc An Port development in Dong Nai Province, projected to handle up to 2.5 million TEUs and become a major logistics hub between Ho Chi Minh City and Long Thanh International Airport.

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed Japanese engineering, shipbuilding and heavy‑industry firm, headquartered in Chuo‑ku, Tokyo, with a business division specialising in logistics systems and green strategy initiatives. It develops and supplies container handling equipment including Ship to Shore Gantry Cranes and Electric Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes, and claims the largest market share in crane deliveries in Vietnam over the past decade.

Petro Vietnam Phuoc An Port Investment & Operation Joint Stock Company (PAP) is a government‑funded Vietnamese joint stock company operating as a port developer and future terminal operator. It is responsible for developing Phuoc An Port in Dong Nai Province, intended to be the first and largest container terminal in the region, and collaborates strategically with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP).

Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) is Vietnam’s largest terminal operator, state‑owned, collaborating with PAP in strengthening port connectivity in southern Vietnam through joint development efforts at Phuoc An Port.