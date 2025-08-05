  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mitsui E&S secures order for 22 container cranes in Vietnam

2025 August 5   09:12

ports

Mitsui E&S secures order for 22 container cranes in Vietnam

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. has received an order from Petro Vietnam Phuoc An Port Investment & Operation Joint Stock Company (“PAP”), an upcoming port operator funded by the Vietnamese government, for eleven Ship to Shore Gantry Cranes (Mitsui‑Paceco Portainer) and eleven environmentally‑friendly Electric Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (Mitsui‑Paceco Transtainer), according to the company's release.

This is the largest‑ever crane procurement and order in Vietnam for both companies.  

PAP is developing Phuoc An Port as the first and largest container terminal in Dong Nai Province, aimed at strengthening connectivity in southern Vietnam and meeting growing international trade demand.

Phuoc An Port is being developed in strategic collaboration with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP), Vietnam’s largest terminal operator, and will receive its first container ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in February 2025.  

Thirteen container cranes made by MITSUI E&S are already in operation at Phuoc An Port.

With this new order, accumulated crane orders from PAP now total fifty‑six units, including five Portainer and sixteen Transtainer units ordered in July 2024.  

Over the past ten years, MITSUI E&S has delivered more than one‑hundred seventy container cranes to Vietnam, achieving the largest market share in the country.

A similar order was announced in July 2024, when MITSUI E&S received a contract from PAP for twenty‑one container cranes—five Ship to Shore Portainer and sixteen Transtainer units—as part of the Phuoc An Port development in Dong Nai Province, projected to handle up to 2.5 million TEUs and become a major logistics hub between Ho Chi Minh City and Long Thanh International Airport.

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed Japanese engineering, shipbuilding and heavy‑industry firm, headquartered in Chuo‑ku, Tokyo, with a business division specialising in logistics systems and green strategy initiatives. It develops and supplies container handling equipment including Ship to Shore Gantry Cranes and Electric Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes, and claims the largest market share in crane deliveries in Vietnam over the past decade.  

Petro Vietnam Phuoc An Port Investment & Operation Joint Stock Company (PAP) is a government‑funded Vietnamese joint stock company operating as a port developer and future terminal operator. It is responsible for developing Phuoc An Port in Dong Nai Province, intended to be the first and largest container terminal in the region, and collaborates strategically with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP).  

Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) is Vietnam’s largest terminal operator, state‑owned, collaborating with PAP in strengthening port connectivity in southern Vietnam through joint development efforts at Phuoc An Port.

Topics:

crane

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Bilbao Port Authority awards consortium €11.48 mln OPS solar contract

17:22

Port of Helsingborg plans shore power supply for container vessels

17:06

ClassNK‑led consortium selected by NEDO to develop SCC Evaluation Tools

16:45

UK SHORE awards CMDC6 support to Carnot and MOL for future ammonia auxiliary engine retrofit initiative

16:23

Anemoi Marine Technologies secures £1.2 mln from UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition

15:42

North Star сontracts two hybrid Vard‑built SOVs to support RWE offshore wind fleet

15:19

Technip Energies secures EPC contract from Commonwealth LNG for 9.5 Mtpa US LNG export terminal

14:43

ICTSI reports 15% rise in 1H 2025 net income to US$483.84mln

14:11

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers opens Xiaomo–Australia Ro‑Ro route with LNG car carrier

13:41

Haiphong attracts over $15.6 bln in investment, including nearly $1 bln for Lach Huyen Port expansion

13:21

ADES International Holding proposes cash merger to acquire Shelf Drilling

12:50

GloNoise Partnership extends underwater noise initiative to 2026

12:12

ABP secures lease deal for 158,000 sq ft unit to Mitsubishi Chemical at the Port of Hull

11:41

NEDO approves consortium led by ClassNK to develop SCC evaluation tools for ammonia fuel storage

11:10

Australian Government approves strategic shipbuilding agreement with Austal

10:39

Polish court upholds environmental permit for Świnoujście Container Terminal

10:00

Matson begins hull assembly on first Aloha Class vessel at Hanwha Philly Shipyard

2025 August 4

18:00

Port de Barcelona and Shanghai International Port Group sign an agreement for green shipping and digitalisation corridor

17:26

Oceaneering upgrades Ocean Intervention II vessel for autonomous survey missions

17:06

DIALOG subsidiary to add 150,000 m³ renewable fuel tanks with EcoCeres contract

16:37

ICTSI’s JV to develop and operate Batu Ampar Terminal under 30‑year contract

16:25

Solstad Maritime ASA wins USD 108 mln Petrobras contract for CSV “Normand Commander”

15:54

INPEX CORPORATION begins FEED for Abadi LNG project in Masela Block

15:14

Wind Multiplikator secures long-term charter with Norwind Offshore for Global Tech 1 wind farm

14:42

Towngas and CIMC ENRIC sign strategic partnership on green methanol and hydrogen energy

14:17

Pacific Environment urges IMO to mandate cleaner Arctic shipping fuels

13:45

Panama Maritime Authority bans registry of oil tankers and bulkers older than 15 years

13:19

CMA CGM announces FAK rate increase from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean

11:28

Eco Marine Power launches evaluation of advanced solar system onboard cargo vessel

10:38

Paris MoU and Tokyo MoU to launch joint inspection on Ballast Water Management

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news