Port de Barcelona and Shanghai International Port Group sign an agreement for green shipping and digitalisation corridor

2025 August 4   18:00

The Port de Barcelona and Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) have signed an agreement to strengthen connections between the two port authorities and to collaborate on digitalisation, standardisation and decarbonisation of maritime transport, according to the company's release.

The agreement commits both ports to promote services between Barcelona and Shanghai, to share knowledge in digitalisation and decarbonisation, and to conduct joint training programmes in port management and security.

It introduces plans to develop a Green Shipping and Digital Corridor linking Shanghai and Barcelona, to support routes served by vessels powered by green energy and to build infrastructure and regulatory capacity to supply such fuels at both ports, aiming to deliver emission-neutral maritime services between the Far East and the Mediterranean.

The agreement also includes strategic cooperation on cruise operations, aligned with the reactivation of the Chinese market, and establishes a bilateral working group to define priorities and specific initiatives.

Trade data indicate that China accounts for nearly 50 % of imports to the Port de Barcelona (including electronics, machinery, textiles and lamb) and 10 % of exports (agri‑food products, wine, pharmaceuticals, automotive components).

Chinese firms have been active at the Port of Barcelona for more than 50 years, beginning with the first COSCO call; the largest investment to date is by Hutchison Port Holdings, majority owner of BEST, one of the port’s two major container terminals and the first semi‑automated terminal in Europe.

A previous memorandum of understanding between the Port of Barcelona and the Port of Shanghai was signed in May 2024 to explore collaboration on innovation, digital standards and decarbonisation initiatives, including training programmes and cruise cooperation.

Port de Barcelona is a public authority and official port administration governed by Spanish and Catalan government statutes, operating one of the principal logistics and cruise hubs in the Mediterranean. It manages key terminals including BEST, promotes digitalisation and climate initiatives, and set a target to cut GHG emissions by 50 % by 2030 versus 2017 levels.  

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) is a state‑owned enterprise that operates all public container terminals at the Port of Shanghai, the world’s busiest container port, and leads development of smart terminal systems, automation and green shipping initiatives. 

