Polish court upholds environmental permit for Świnoujście Container Terminal

The Wojewódzki Sąd Administracyjny in Warsaw has dismissed on 4 August 2025 the complaints filed by the associations Lebensraum Vorpommern e.V., based in Karlshagen, and Zielone Wyspy Świnoujście, based in Świnoujście, against the decision of the General Director for Environmental Protection dated 31 January 2025, which defined the environmental conditions for the project titled “Construction of the Container Terminal in the External Port in Świnoujście.”

The associations had sought annulment of that decision and of the earlier decision issued by the Regional Director for Environmental Protection in Szczecin, citing insufficient factual findings, particularly regarding residual chemical munitions from World War II, the alleged military nature of the project, potential cross‑border effects on protected areas in Germany, and impacts on marine mammals, bats, fish and birds.

In response, the General Director requested dismissal of the complaints.

The court ruled that the challenged decisions were lawful and compliant with substantive law and administrative procedure, including environmental information disclosure, public participation, and impact assessment requirements.

It noted that the competent authorities obtained necessary approvals and opinions, and that the General Director conducted additional clarificatory proceedings, including inviting the investor to supplement documentation, thereby enabling precise definition of environmental conditions in the permit.

Regarding Natura 2000 concerns, the court observed that the European Commission issued a positive opinion and that cross‑border consultations concluded with a jointly signed protocol between Polish and German sides.

The court concluded the complaints were unfounded and dismissed them.

The judgment is not final; either party may appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court within 30 days from delivery of the reasoned judgment.

The planned deep‑water terminal—designed to handle container ships up to 400 m long and capable of 2 million TEU annually—is scheduled for completion by 2029, with investment costs estimated at around PLN 12.5 billion. It is led by the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority and coordinated by the Ministry of Infrastructure, while marine infrastructure will be built by a Qatari‑Belgian consortium.

General Director for Environmental Protection (GDOŚ) is a central administrative authority within the Polish government responsible for issuing environmental decisions under the Act of 3 October 2008 on public access to environmental information, public participation in environmental protection, and environmental impact assessment, as well as ensuring compliance with related regulations and procedural standards.

Wojewódzki Sąd Administracyjny in Warsaw is a first‑instance administrative court established under Polish law that reviews administrative decisions for legality, including those issued by environmental authorities. It operates under the Act of 30 August 2002 on proceedings before administrative courts. Its rulings may be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court (NSA).

Lebensraum Vorpommern e.V. is a registered German not‑for‑profit association based in Karlshagen, Usedom, engaged in ecological advocacy.

Zielone Wyspy Świnoujście is a Polish non‑governmental environmental organisation based in Świnoujście.