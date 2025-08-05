ABP secures lease deal for 158,000 sq ft unit to Mitsubishi Chemical at the Port of Hull

Associated British Ports (ABP), the United Kingdom’s largest ports group, has completed a major letting at the Port of Hull, according to ABP's release.

The Humber property letting comprises 158,000 sq ft of storage alongside 53,000 sq ft of canopy at King George Dock, overlooking the Humber Estuary and in proximity to Hull Container Terminal (HCT).

The tenant is Mitsubishi Chemical UK Limited, a subsidiary of the global Mitsubishi Chemical Group, one of the world’s largest chemical producers.

The facility will support Mitsubishi Chemical UK Limited and its contractor, Fluor Corporation, in the development of a SoarnoL ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH) facility at Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull.

Mitsubishi Chemical UK Limited has invested hundreds of millions of pounds at its Saltend Chemicals Park facility to more than double production capacity of its SoarnoL EVOH product, delivering packaging materials into global markets. Saltend Chemicals Park, owned and operated by px Group, spans approximately 150 ha (370 acres) and hosts multiple world‑scale chemical and energy companies, with shared utility networks, deep‑water jetty access, and integrated infrastructure to support industrial growth in the Humber region.

Associated British Ports (ABP) is a statutory harbour authority and the United Kingdom’s largest ports operator, overseeing a network of 21 ports.

Mitsubishi Chemical UK Limited is a UK‑registered company, wholly owned by Mitsubishi Chemical Group, one of the world’s largest chemical producers.