NEDO approves consortium led by ClassNK to develop SCC evaluation tools for ammonia fuel storage

ClassNK announced that a consortium it formed with IHI Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, Tohoku University and Institute of Science Tokyo was selected by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to participate in the Feasibility Study Program on Energy and New Environmental Technology.

The consortium will promote the development of Stress Corrosion Cracking (SCC) probability evaluation tools for fuel ammonia storage tanks and transportation equipment.

The consortium’s proposal to carry out the project was approved in May 2025 and an outsourcing agreement was concluded with NEDO recently.

Initially, the consortium will conduct a detailed study of the SCC mechanism involved in steel cracking due to the combined effects of mechanical stress and corrosion caused by liquid ammonia.

Thereafter, the consortium plans to develop tools for easily and accurately assessing SCC probability.

Finally, opinions will be solicited from stakeholders to formulate risk‑based maintenance procedures for fuel ammonia storage and transportation facilities, and marine fuel tanks ultimately to promote the expanded use of fuel ammonia.

In this project, ClassNK will be responsible for investigating the SCC mechanism of liquid ammonia and the actual use and condition of marine ammonia transport equipment, conducting long‑term SCC testing, and developing tools for easily and accurately assessing SCC probability.

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) is a Japanese ship classification society and designated certification body based in Tokyo. It develops technical guidelines, issues approvals in principle, and provides transition support services for zero‑emission marine technologies.

IHI Corporation (through IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd.) is a Japanese heavy industry conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with capabilities in marine engine design, including ammonia‑fuelled propulsion systems.

JFE Steel Corporation is a major Japanese steel producer and manufacturer, responsible for developing and testing steel materials in contact with liquid ammonia.

Tohoku University is a national Japanese research university located in Sendai, known for materials science and engineering research.

Institute of Science Tokyo (Tokyo Institute of Science) is a research institution focused on advanced environmental and energy technologies.