Haiphong attracts over $15.6 bln in investment, including nearly $1 bln for Lach Huyen Port expansion

2025 August 5   13:41

ports

Haiphong has confirmed its position as a strategic economic hub by drawing over $15.6 billion in registered capital at its 2025 Investment Promotion Conference on July 15, under the theme “Haiphong – A Strategic Gateway to the New Era”.

The event took place as part of the third APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC 3) Week from July 15–18 and was attended by more than 1,000 delegates, including senior leaders of the Party, the government, central ministries, and the Haiphong municipal authorities, as well as approximately 250 international participants and ABAC representatives from 21 Asia‑Pacific economies.

Ambassadors from the United States, Germany, South Korea, Singapore and Japan were present, reflecting strong international backing.  

Le Tien Chau, Secretary of the Haiphong Party Committee, stated: “The theme of this conference is not just a slogan, but a reflection of our consistent strategic action. Haiphong is developing on the pillars of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and inclusive growth, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Nguyen Van Thang, Minister of Finance, praised Haiphong as the first locality to hold such a large‑scale investment promotion event following the country’s administrative restructuring. He explained that the Ministry of Finance will support sustainable development through four policy directions, including implementation of Resolution No. 226/2025/QH15 passed by the National Assembly on June 27, 2025, promotion of the Southern Haiphong Coastal Economic Zone approved in December 2024, piloting of a Free Trade Zone, and regional planning linkage within the Hanoi‑Quang Ninh‑Haiphong economic corridor.  

The conference formally awarded investment registration certificates to 32 projects (15 domestic, 17 foreign‑invested) and saw the signing of seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs), altogether exceeding $15.6 billion in committed capital.

Projects cover sectors including industrial park infrastructure, seaport logistics, energy, high‑tech manufacturing and urban development.

Key initiatives include development of industrial parks in Tan Trao, Ngu Phuc, Binh Giang, Tran Duong–Hoa Binh (Zone A), Kim Thanh 2 (Phase 1), Hoang Dieu, Thuy Nguyen and Tien Lang Airport (Zone B), as well as construction of berths 9–12 at Lach Huyen Deepwater Port in Cat Hai Special Zone—an investment of nearly $1 billion—aimed at boosting cargo capacity.  

Other notable projects are the Shin‑Etsu Rare Earth Plant (DEEP C 1), LS Metal Vina Plant (DEEP C 2B), Jupiter Haiphong Supply Chain Management (DEEP C 3), JCV Corp (Trang Due IP), DH Lighting Vina (Nam Dinh Vu IP), and Hyundai Kefico’s production facility for automotive parts and engine components.  

President Luong Cuong, in attendance, lauded Haiphong’s double‑digit regional GDP growth over 10 consecutive years, and Vietnam’s import‑export turnover exceeding $786 billion in 2024, positioning it among the world’s top 20 trading nations.

He noted that Haiphong, as the largest export gateway in northern Vietnam, plays an increasingly vital role in regional networks and reaffirmed Vietnam’s political stability, institutional reforms, investor protection and connectivity enhancements.  

