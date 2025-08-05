ICTSI reports 15% rise in 1H 2025 net income to US$483.84mln

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) reported unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025.

According to the company's release, revenue from port operations amounted to US$1.51 billion, up 14 percent from US$1.32 billion in the first half of 2024. EBITDA reached US$990.54 million, an increase of 15 percent over US$864.99 million.

Net income attributable to equity holders was US$483.84 million, representing a 15 percent rise from US$420.55 million a year earlier.

Excluding the settlement income in ICTSI Oregon and the deconsolidation of PT PBM Olah Jasa Andal in 2024, recurring net income rose 20 percent.

Diluted earnings per share increased 17 percent to US$0.235 from US$0.200.

Consolidated throughput totalled 6,989,075 TEUs, up 11 percent from 6,312,163 TEUs in 1H 2024.

Volume growth applied even after excluding new Philippine operations and discontinued operations in Indonesia. Revenue growth was supported by tariff adjustments, favourable container mix, and stronger ancillary services, partly offset by foreign exchange translation impacts from depreciating MXN and BRL.

Cash operating expenses rose 9 percent to US$381.73 million.

Consolidated financing charges and other expenses decreased 7 percent to US$87.81 million.

Capital expenditures for the period totalled US$231.98 million; full-year capex is estimated at approximately US$580 million for expansion projects in Mexico, the Philippines, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Brazil.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is a publicly listed global port‑terminal developer, manager and operator incorporated under Philippine law. It develops, manages and operates container terminals under concession agreements in multiple jurisdictions and across six continents. The group handles terminals ranging in capacity from 50,000 to 3.5 million TEUs per year.