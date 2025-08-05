Technip Energies secures EPC contract from Commonwealth LNG for 9.5 Mtpa US LNG export terminal

Technip Energies has been awarded a major Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by Commonwealth LNG for its 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, according to the company's release.

The contract includes delivery of six identical liquefaction trains based on Technip Energies’ SnapLNG by T.EN™ modular and scalable solution.

This standardised design is expected to accelerate schedule and optimise cost while enhancing predictability.

The award follows successful completion of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase.

Technip Energies delivered over 20 % of the world’s operating LNG capacity prior to this project. Commonwealth LNG expects the final investment decision (FID) in the second half of 2025; the contract will not be included in Technip Energies’ backlog until FID or full notice to proceed is achieved.

According to Reuters, the final investment decision for the Cameron Parish project is expected in the second half of 2025, and production is targeted to begin in 2029. Commonwealth LNG aims to build the United States’ first integrated LNG export plant, enabling its majority shareholder Kimmeridge to supply Eagle Ford shale gas directly. Saudi Aramco is reportedly in discussions to purchase LNG from the facility, further indicating international strategic interest. Additionally, long-term LNG offtake agreements have been announced with Glencore, JERA and Petronas, while UAE’s Mubadala is taking a stake in the project via acquisition of interest in the Kimmeridge affiliate holding Commonwealth LNG.

Technip Energies N.V. is a Dutch-registered public limited-liability company listed on Euronext Paris. It operates globally with over 17,000 employees in 34 countries, specialising in engineering and technology for large‑scale LNG facilities, hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO₂ management. LNG accounts for over 60 % of its turnover, and it has delivered more than 20 % of the world’s operating LNG capacity through standardised and modular project delivery approaches.

Commonwealth LNG LLC is a private company developing a 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It is majority‑owned by Kimmeridge Energy Management, which sources gas via its Eagle Ford shale upstream operations in Texas. Commonwealth LNG holds FERC and DOE non‑FTA export authorisations and has concluded multidecade offtake agreements with global energy purchasers.