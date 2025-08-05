  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Technip Energies secures EPC contract from Commonwealth LNG for 9.5 Mtpa US LNG export terminal

2025 August 5   15:19

LNG

Technip Energies secures EPC contract from Commonwealth LNG for 9.5 Mtpa US LNG export terminal

Technip Energies has been awarded a major Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by Commonwealth LNG for its 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, according to the company's release.

The contract includes delivery of six identical liquefaction trains based on Technip Energies’ SnapLNG by T.EN™ modular and scalable solution.

This standardised design is expected to accelerate schedule and optimise cost while enhancing predictability.

The award follows successful completion of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase.

Technip Energies delivered over 20 % of the world’s operating LNG capacity prior to this project. Commonwealth LNG expects the final investment decision (FID) in the second half of 2025; the contract will not be included in Technip Energies’ backlog until FID or full notice to proceed is achieved.  

According to Reuters, the final investment decision for the Cameron Parish project is expected in the second half of 2025, and production is targeted to begin in 2029. Commonwealth LNG aims to build the United States’ first integrated LNG export plant, enabling its majority shareholder Kimmeridge to supply Eagle Ford shale gas directly. Saudi Aramco is reportedly in discussions to purchase LNG from the facility, further indicating international strategic interest.  Additionally, long-term LNG offtake agreements have been announced with Glencore, JERA and Petronas, while UAE’s Mubadala is taking a stake in the project via acquisition of interest in the Kimmeridge affiliate holding Commonwealth LNG. 

Technip Energies N.V. is a Dutch-registered public limited-liability company listed on Euronext Paris. It operates globally with over 17,000 employees in 34 countries, specialising in engineering and technology for large‑scale LNG facilities, hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO₂ management. LNG accounts for over 60 % of its turnover, and it has delivered more than 20 % of the world’s operating LNG capacity through standardised and modular project delivery approaches. 

Commonwealth LNG LLC is a private company developing a 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It is majority‑owned by Kimmeridge Energy Management, which sources gas via its Eagle Ford shale upstream operations in Texas. Commonwealth LNG holds FERC and DOE non‑FTA export authorisations and has concluded multidecade offtake agreements with global energy purchasers.

Topics:

LNG

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Bilbao Port Authority awards consortium €11.48 mln OPS solar contract

17:22

Port of Helsingborg plans shore power supply for container vessels

17:06

ClassNK‑led consortium selected by NEDO to develop SCC Evaluation Tools

16:45

UK SHORE awards CMDC6 support to Carnot and MOL for future ammonia auxiliary engine retrofit initiative

16:23

Anemoi Marine Technologies secures £1.2 mln from UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition

15:42

North Star сontracts two hybrid Vard‑built SOVs to support RWE offshore wind fleet

14:43

ICTSI reports 15% rise in 1H 2025 net income to US$483.84mln

14:11

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers opens Xiaomo–Australia Ro‑Ro route with LNG car carrier

13:41

Haiphong attracts over $15.6 bln in investment, including nearly $1 bln for Lach Huyen Port expansion

13:21

ADES International Holding proposes cash merger to acquire Shelf Drilling

12:50

GloNoise Partnership extends underwater noise initiative to 2026

12:12

ABP secures lease deal for 158,000 sq ft unit to Mitsubishi Chemical at the Port of Hull

11:41

NEDO approves consortium led by ClassNK to develop SCC evaluation tools for ammonia fuel storage

11:10

Australian Government approves strategic shipbuilding agreement with Austal

10:39

Polish court upholds environmental permit for Świnoujście Container Terminal

10:00

Matson begins hull assembly on first Aloha Class vessel at Hanwha Philly Shipyard

09:12

Mitsui E&S secures order for 22 container cranes in Vietnam

2025 August 4

18:00

Port de Barcelona and Shanghai International Port Group sign an agreement for green shipping and digitalisation corridor

17:26

Oceaneering upgrades Ocean Intervention II vessel for autonomous survey missions

17:06

DIALOG subsidiary to add 150,000 m³ renewable fuel tanks with EcoCeres contract

16:37

ICTSI’s JV to develop and operate Batu Ampar Terminal under 30‑year contract

16:25

Solstad Maritime ASA wins USD 108 mln Petrobras contract for CSV “Normand Commander”

15:54

INPEX CORPORATION begins FEED for Abadi LNG project in Masela Block

15:14

Wind Multiplikator secures long-term charter with Norwind Offshore for Global Tech 1 wind farm

14:42

Towngas and CIMC ENRIC sign strategic partnership on green methanol and hydrogen energy

14:17

Pacific Environment urges IMO to mandate cleaner Arctic shipping fuels

13:45

Panama Maritime Authority bans registry of oil tankers and bulkers older than 15 years

13:19

CMA CGM announces FAK rate increase from Indian Subcontinent to Mediterranean

11:28

Eco Marine Power launches evaluation of advanced solar system onboard cargo vessel

10:38

Paris MoU and Tokyo MoU to launch joint inspection on Ballast Water Management

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news