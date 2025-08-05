  1. Home
2025 August 5   16:23

shipbuilding

Anemoi Marine Technologies secures £1.2 mln from UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition

Anemoi Marine Technologies, a private limited company incorporated in the United Kingdom and operating as a developer of wind‑assisted ship propulsion systems, has received £1.2 million in funding under the sixth round of the UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, according to the company's release.

The project will span seven months and involve design, construction and testing of a prototype folding system for its 3.5 metre Rotor Sail, an industry first at this size, since folding systems have previously only been used on 5 metre Rotor Sails.

The funding covers development of the folding mechanism, aerodynamic design optimisations and integration testing.  

Pressure Design Hydraulics Engineers, a UK‑based engineering firm, will manufacture the test rig.

Cape Horn Engineering Ltd., supported by Stehr Consulting, will develop aerodynamic enhancements.

Victoria Steamship Company Ltd., a UK‑registered shipbroker operating nine bulk carrier vessels, will contribute operational insights.

Connected Places Catapult, a UK innovation accelerator, will conduct market research and evaluate port and vessel integration.  

Clare Urmston, Chief Executive Officer of Anemoi, said: “This funding will support Anemoi in advancing the next generation of Rotor Sail technology. While our Rotor Sails are already efficient and high‑performing, ongoing innovation is essential to unlock further efficiency gains, adapt to evolving vessel designs, and meet increasingly ambitious environmental targets. This investment underscores Anemoi’s potential to support the UK in sustainable shipping as the maritime industry works to cut emissions.” 

Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd. is a UK‑registered private limited company specialising in the design and deployment of Rotor Sail wind propulsion systems for shipping. The company holds patents for its technology and has developed rail‑mounted and folding deployment mechanisms. It has completed commercial installations on bulk carriers and holds type approval for its 5 × 35 metre Rotor Sail design from classification society DNV. Anemoi also engages in design partnerships and R&D initiatives globally.

DNV

