UK SHORE awards CMDC6 support to Carnot and MOL for future ammonia auxiliary engine retrofit initiative

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced that the Future Low‑emission Ammonia Marine Engine Project, led by Carnot Ltd. and including MOL (Europe Africa) Ltd., has been selected under the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 6 (CMDC6), part of the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) initiative.

The consortium—which also includes De Courcy Alexander Ltd., Houlder Ltd., Clean Air Power GT Ltd., and the University of Southampton—is developing an ammonia auxiliary engine retrofit solution that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs by eliminating cooling‑related energy losses and improving thermal and fuel efficiency using heat‑resistant materials.

The University of Southampton will conduct advanced combustion simulations; Clean Air Power GT Ltd. is providing a high‑flow ammonia injector; Houlder Ltd. is advising on integration; De Courcy Alexander Ltd. is leading commercialisation analysis; and MOL (Europe Africa) Ltd. will bring operational, fleet and strategic guidance.

MOL stated that its participation supports its BLUE ACTION 2035 management plan, intended to drive sustainable growth through decarbonisation.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Japanese public company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, headquartered in Minato‑ku, Tokyo. MOL operates one of the world's largest global fleets in shipping, logistics and terminal operations. Its sustainability strategy, BLUE ACTION 2035, integrates decarbonisation as a core pillar aimed at reducing emissions across its operations and contributing to environmental goals.

Carnot Ltd. is a private UK‑based technology startup established in 2019. It develops high‑efficiency internal combustion engine technology using heat‑resistant materials to minimise cooling energy losses and achieve thermal efficiency gains of up to 40 percent compared to conventional engines. Carnot has previously won grant funding under earlier rounds of the UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition and is leading the consortium in the current project.