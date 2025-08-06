  1. Home
  Elbdeich Reederei orders two 5,100 TEU vessels

2025 August 6

shipbuilding

Elbdeich Reederei orders two 5,100 TEU vessels

Elbdeich Reederei has confirmed a substantial expansion of its fleet through new‑build orders.

According to the company's release, it has placed a formal order for two Tier III compliant 5,100 TEU wide‑beam container vessels at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in the Far East, equipped with advanced fuel‑saving technologies and eco‑efficient systems.

Elbdeich Reederei currently operates a fleet of over 30 container vessels, primarily focused on intra-European feeder services. The fleet includes a series of 1,380 TEU SMB 1400-type vessels built at Zhongbai Jinglu Shipyard in Penglai, several 1,900 TEU feeders ordered in 2023 from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong, and two newly ordered 5,100 TEU wide-beam container ships scheduled for delivery in 2027. 

Elbdeich Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, based in Hamburg, Germany, is an independent container shipping and liner operation company specialising in feeder services across northern Europe, particularly in the Baltic Sea, North Sea and Scandinavia. The company continues to expand and modernize its fleet with a focus on fuel-efficient and environmentally compliant tonnage, with several vessels operating under charter agreements, including partnerships with Unifeeder and Tailwind Shipping Lines.

Wenchong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), is a major shipyard located in the Pearl River Delta, specialising in the construction of container vessels, bulk carriers and other merchant ships. 

vessel acquisition

shipbuilding

