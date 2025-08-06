Astomos Energy charters sixth LPG dual‑fuel carrier Luna Pathfinder built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries for NYK

A naming ceremony was held on August 5 at the Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. for a newly built very large gas carrier (VLGC), according to NYK's release.

The vessel, designated Luna Pathfinder, is the sixth dual‑fuel LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) carrier ordered by NYK following the delivery of Liberty Pathfinder in October of the previous year.

Upon completion, the vessel will be chartered by Astomos Energy Corporation, a leading LPG company, to transport LPG both domestically and globally.

The name reflects a commitment to a future path toward decarbonization: the VLGC is designed also to carry ammonia. “Pathfinder” denotes a guiding marker, while “Luna,” the Roman goddess of the moon.

The vessel is equipped with a dual‑fuel engine capable of using both heavy oil and LPG. By using a shaft generator linked from the main engine to the propeller to generate electricity, the diesel generators can be shut down during normal navigation, enabling operation primarily on LPG fuel.

When using LPG, emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx) are reduced by more than 95% and greenhouse gases (GHG) by over 20% compared to conventional heavy fuel oil.

Additionally, the vessel can carry ammonia, for which demand is expected to increase as it supports decarbonization.

Vessel particulars are as follows: length overall 229.90 m; breadth 37.20 m; depth 21.90 m; summer draft 11.65 m; tank capacity 86,920 m³.

A naming ceremony for a similar vessel, Liberty Pathfinder, was held by NYK Line and Astomos Energy at Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ Sakaide Works on September 4, 2024; Liberty Pathfinder was the fifth LNG dual‑fuel LPG carrier for Astomos Energy. Previous vessels in the program include Gas Amethyst and Gas Garnet, named and delivered earlier in 2024.

Astomos Energy Corporation is a joint‑stock company headquartered in Tokyo, engaged in LPG trading, imports, and chartering of specialized gas carriers.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) is a Japanese public company headquartered in Tokyo, operating a global shipping and logistics business.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. is a Tokyo‑based public engineering company, responsible in this case as the shipbuilder. Its Sakaide Works constructs large-scale gas carriers and offshore structures, including dual‑fuel VLGCs designed for ammonia and LPG transport.