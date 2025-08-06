Jawaharlal Nehru Port total traffic up 12.86 % in July

In July 2025, total cargo throughput at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, managed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority — a statutory body under the Government of India — reached 8.51 million tonnes, marking a 12.86% increase compared to July 2024, when the figure stood at 7.54 million tonnes.

According to the company's release, container traffic reached 668,336 TEUs, up 10.80 % from 603,217 TEUs in July 2024.

Within container terminal performance, BMCT handled 231,104 TEUs, a 36.80 % increase MoM and its highest ever monthly container throughput.

NSICT handled 109,977 TEUs (+10.42 %), APMT 189,520 TEUs (+1.95 %), NSIGT 91,819 TEUs (–5.75 %), and NSFT 45,227 TEUs (–9.72 %).

NSDT volume was 689 TEUs (–45.66 %). JNPA also managed 646 container rakes moving 106,482 TEUs, up from 530 rakes and 84,690 TEUs in July 2024.

Year‑to‑date (April to July 2025), JNPA handled 2.618 million TEUs (up 14.28 % year‑on‑year) and 32.71 million tonnes of total cargo (up 10.73 % YoY), with 2,410 rakes moving 390,597 TEUs compared to 2,064 rakes and 327,999 TEUs in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority is a central public sector statutory port authority established in 1989 under the Government of India. It operates India’s largest container port in Navi Mumbai, managing five container terminals (NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT, APMT), a shallow-water berth for general cargo and a multi-product Special Economic Zone across 277 hectares.

Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pvt. Ltd. (BMCT) is a private‑sector terminal operator at JNPA, managed by PSA International. BMCT operates one of the port’s five terminals and holds a significant share of container throughput. In July 2025 BMCT handled a record 231,104 TEUs in a single month, the highest among all JNPA terminals.