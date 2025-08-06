  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jawaharlal Nehru Port total traffic up 12.86 % in July

2025 August 6   11:17

ports

Jawaharlal Nehru Port total traffic up 12.86 % in July

In July 2025, total cargo throughput at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, managed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority — a statutory body under the Government of India — reached 8.51 million tonnes, marking a 12.86% increase compared to July 2024, when the figure stood at 7.54 million tonnes.

According to the company's release, container traffic reached 668,336 TEUs, up 10.80 % from 603,217 TEUs in July 2024.  

Within container terminal performance, BMCT handled 231,104 TEUs, a 36.80 % increase MoM and its highest ever monthly container throughput.

NSICT handled 109,977 TEUs (+10.42 %), APMT 189,520 TEUs (+1.95 %), NSIGT 91,819 TEUs (–5.75 %), and NSFT 45,227 TEUs (–9.72 %).

NSDT volume was 689 TEUs (–45.66 %). JNPA also managed 646 container rakes moving 106,482 TEUs, up from 530 rakes and 84,690 TEUs in July 2024.  

Year‑to‑date (April to July 2025), JNPA handled 2.618 million TEUs (up 14.28 % year‑on‑year) and 32.71 million tonnes of total cargo (up 10.73 % YoY), with 2,410 rakes moving 390,597 TEUs compared to 2,064 rakes and 327,999 TEUs in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority is a central public sector statutory port authority established in 1989 under the Government of India. It operates India’s largest container port in Navi Mumbai, managing five container terminals (NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT, APMT), a shallow-water berth for general cargo and a multi-product Special Economic Zone across 277 hectares.  

Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pvt. Ltd. (BMCT) is a private‑sector terminal operator at JNPA, managed by PSA International. BMCT operates one of the port’s five terminals and holds a significant share of container throughput. In July 2025 BMCT handled a record 231,104 TEUs in a single month, the highest among all JNPA terminals.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:40

MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping and HUGO STINNES SCHIFFAHRT announce strategic merger

14:23

NYK reports 69.3% decline in net income for Q1 FY2025

13:53

Nuclear powered naval vessels market to reach USD 33.92 billion by 2030, says MarkNtel Advisors

13:25

Australian Government picks upgraded Mogami‑class frigate from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for next stage procurement

12:43

Russia ships first naphtha cargo to Vietnam

12:02

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network launch OptEModal to boost sea–air connectivity

11:48

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries wins first U.S. Navy MRO deal for Alan Shepard

10:30

Astomos Energy charters sixth LPG dual‑fuel carrier Luna Pathfinder built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries for NYK

10:07

Elbdeich Reederei orders two 5,100 TEU vessels

09:27

Seaspan completes functional design review for multi‑purpose icebreakers

00:39

TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax receives BioLNG from Knutsen Scale Gas at Barcelona

2025 August 5

18:00

Bilbao Port Authority awards consortium €11.48 mln OPS solar contract

17:22

Port of Helsingborg plans shore power supply for container vessels

17:06

ClassNK announces NEDO selection of consortium for ammonia SCC feasibility study

16:45

UK SHORE awards CMDC6 support to Carnot and MOL for future ammonia auxiliary engine retrofit initiative

16:23

Anemoi Marine Technologies secures £1.2 mln from UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition

15:42

North Star сontracts two hybrid Vard‑built SOVs to support RWE offshore wind fleet

15:19

Technip Energies secures EPC contract from Commonwealth LNG for 9.5 Mtpa US LNG export terminal

14:43

ICTSI reports 15% rise in 1H 2025 net income to US$483.84mln

14:11

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers opens Xiaomo–Australia Ro‑Ro route with LNG car carrier

13:41

Haiphong attracts over $15.6 bln in investment, including nearly $1 bln for Lach Huyen Port expansion

13:21

ADES International Holding proposes cash merger to acquire Shelf Drilling

12:50

GloNoise Partnership extends underwater noise initiative to 2026

12:12

ABP secures lease deal for 158,000 sq ft unit to Mitsubishi Chemical at the Port of Hull

11:41

ClassNK announces NEDO selection of consortium for ammonia SCC feasibility study

11:10

Australian Government approves strategic shipbuilding agreement with Austal

10:39

Polish court upholds environmental permit for Świnoujście Container Terminal

10:00

Matson begins hull assembly on first Aloha Class vessel at Hanwha Philly Shipyard

09:12

Mitsui E&S secures order for 22 container cranes in Vietnam

2025 August 4

18:00

Port de Barcelona and Shanghai International Port Group sign an agreement for green shipping and digitalisation corridor

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news