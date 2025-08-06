  1. Home
  HD Hyundai Heavy Industries wins first U.S. Navy MRO deal for Alan Shepard

2025 August 6

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries wins first U.S. Navy MRO deal for Alan Shepard

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. has secured a contract to perform maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) on the USNS Alan Shepard, a 41,000‑ton dry cargo and ammunition ship assigned to the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, according to the company's release.

The vessel is scheduled to undergo propeller cleaning, various tank maintenance and onboard equipment inspection at a berth near HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan beginning in September, with delivery back to the U.S. Navy expected in November 2025.

Joo Won‑ho, Head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Naval & Special Ship Business Unit, said: “This MRO contract is meaningful in that it’s the first deal secured since the Government’s proposal of the Korea‑U.S. shipbuilding cooperation initiative, MASGA. As Korea’s leading shipbuilder, we will spare no effort in successfully completing the MRO for the U.S. Navy’s auxiliary ship.”

The MASGA framework envisages South Korean companies investing in U.S. shipyards, training personnel and maintaining U.S. Navy vessels. Competitors such as Hanwha Ocean have already conducted multiple U.S. Navy MRO projects, including work on the USNS Wally Schirra.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea, and is the world’s largest shipbuilding company. A subsidiary of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, its operations span shipbuilding, offshore and industrial engineering, and engine and machinery manufacture.

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is a shipyard operating under HD Hyundai, located in Ulsan, specializing in mid‑size vessel construction and repair. It serves as the local facility where the Alan Shepard overhaul will take place.

