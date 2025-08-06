PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network launch OptEModal to boost sea–air connectivity

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network announced the launch of OptEModal, a next‑generation digital platform enabling faster, smarter and more coordinated sea‑air intermodal transhipment.

OptEModal is an intermodal shipment management platform that enables the logistics community to track multimodal shipments and manage potential risks during mode transfers.

Co‑created with stakeholders across the maritime and air cargo ecosystems, the platform addresses long‑standing pain points in intermodal logistics and enhances cargo visibility, connectivity and efficiency across the end‑to‑end supply chain.

By integrating real‑time data streams across PSA terminals in Singapore, ground handlers and airline partners, OptEModal creates a digital corridor for seamless cargo movement between vessel and aircraft within 24 hours of arrival.

Its capabilities include multi‑party visibility, AI‑powered Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) predictions, proactive delay identification and smart flight recommendations, reducing cost and complexity for shippers and logistics providers.

Built upon PSA’s suite of innovative digital solutions and CCN’s expertise in providing visibility of flight schedules, bookings and status to enable end‑to‑end tracking, OptEModal bridges the maritime and air cargo sectors to support high‑value and time critical industries such as electronics, healthcare and e‑commerce.

PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA Singapore) is a corporatised port operator wholly owned by the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation. It operates the world’s largest container transshipment hub, handling 40.9 million TEUs of containers in 2024, and serves 600 ports globally with 24/7 operations and port‑adjacency mid‑mile logistics services.