2025 August 6   13:25

shipbuilding

Australian Government picks upgraded Mogami‑class frigate from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for next stage procurement

The Australian Government has selected Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. to enter the next stage of the procurement process for Australia’s new general‑purpose frigates with the Upgraded Mogami‑class frigate as the preferred platform, according to MHI's release.

In November 2024, the Australian Government shortlisted the upgraded Mogami‑class frigate (4,800‑ton type) as one of the candidates.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has been developing, designing and constructing the Mogami‑class frigate since 2018, and following a 2023 proposal, was selected as the main contractor for the upgraded Mogami‑class (4,800‑ton type) for the Japan Maritime Self‑Defense Force.

The decision reflects evaluation of the frigate’s “proven performance, reliability, technology, and capabilities”, including multi‑functionality (anti‑submarine, anti‑aircraft and anti‑surface warfare), “reduced manpower requirements compared to conventional frigates”, and future scalability.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will continue working with the Japanese Government and companies involved in frigate construction to respond to Australia’s selection process and present a proactive proposal.

The participation of industries from both Japan and Australia is expected to strengthen human resource development in science and technology and the foundations of the defence industry in both countries.

Through its Naval Ship & Maritime Systems business, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will contribute to maritime security in Japan and the Indo‑Pacific region and support the realisation of a safe and secure world. 

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a Japanese statutory corporation and global industrial conglomerate with operations spanning energy systems, aerospace, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery and defence. As the main contractor for the Upgraded Mogami‑class frigate, MHI has led the development and construction of the Mogami series since 2018. 

Navy

Mitsubishi

