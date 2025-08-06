NYK reports 69.3% decline in net income for Q1 FY2025

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) released its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

According to the company's release, consolidated revenue for the quarter was ¥411.6 billion, representing a 31.4% decrease year-on-year.

Operating profit stood at ¥21.2 billion, a drop of 81.1%, while recurring profit declined by 81.5% to ¥24.5 billion.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent was ¥16.1 billion, down 69.3% from the previous year.

The liner & logistics segment recorded a 66.4% decline in operating profit, primarily due to a reduction in transport volumes in the container shipping division, alongside the normalization of short-term freight rates.

In the air cargo transportation segment, operating profit decreased by 92.8% due to a decline in handling volume and lower freight rates caused by global market adjustments.

The bulk shipping segment reported a 71.6% decrease in operating profit, citing deteriorating market conditions in the car carrier division and weaker demand in the energy division.

The company stated: “We will promote efforts to restore profitability by optimizing vessel deployment and cost management based on demand trends.”

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a publicly traded Japanese corporation incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It operates as a comprehensive global transportation company, engaging in marine, land, and air transportation businesses, including liner trade, bulk shipping, logistics, and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a core member of the Mitsubishi Group.