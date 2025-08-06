  1. Home
2025 August 6   14:40

shipping

MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping and HUGO STINNES SCHIFFAHRT announce strategic merger

MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping GmbH & Co. and HUGO STINNES SCHIFFAHRT GmbH, both providers of Multipurpose (MPP) liner services, announce a merger to form one of the largest multipurpose ocean liner shipping companies in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the company's release, the combined entity, MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping GmbH & Co., will operate a fleet of over 15 vessels, serving more than 20 ports across 16 countries, and will be headquartered in Hamburg.

By combining complementary strengths in fleet capabilities, logistics networks, and environmental innovation, MACS will be uniquely positioned to lead trans‑Atlantic shipping.

“This merger brings together two highly respected organizations with shared values, a strong commitment to safety and sustainability, and a clear vision for the future,” said Dietrich Scheder‑Bieschin, Managing Director of MACS.

As part of the merger, MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping GmbH & Co. will become the universal legal successor to HUGO STINNES SCHIFFAHRT GmbH and continue to honour all existing contracts, agreements, purchase orders, and legal commitments previously entered into by STINNES without interruption or modification.

The STINNES headquarters in Rostock will be closed by December 31, 2025. STINNES employees will operate from the joint Hamburg office as of January 1, 2026.

The Stinnes MPP Service “SANMEX” between Northern Europe and Mexico/US Gulf will be renamed “STINNES Service” while keeping the 200‑year‑old brand name alive. 

MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping GmbH & Co. is a German multipurpose liner shipping company structured as a limited partnership under German commercial law. It is owned by the holding company Vineta GmbH and operates ocean liner services including Transatlantic trade routes.  

HUGO STINNES SCHIFFAHRT GmbH traces its origins to early 20th‑century shipping enterprises and continues the multipurpose liner tradition established by Hugo Stinnes in 1921. HUGO STINNES SCHIFFAHRT GmbH is a German limited liability company headquartered in Rostock. It operates specialist multipurpose (MPP) liner services for breakbulk, heavy‑load and project cargo, focusing on routes between Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico and Southern Africa. 

