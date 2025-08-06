Final investigation names OceanGate’s deficiencies in Titan submersible tragedy

The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation released its Report of Investigation on August 5, 2025, concerning the June 2023 implosion of the Titan submersible, which killed five individuals.

The board determined that the tragedy was preventable.

The primary contributing factors were inadequate design, certification, maintenance and inspection processes at OceanGate.

The report identified a toxic workplace culture in which safety concerns were suppressed and protocols were bypassed.

Titan’s carbon‑fibre hull was not certified, structural anomalies from prior dives were not investigated, and the vessel was exposed to environmental conditions during off‑season storage that likely degraded its integrity.

The board issued 17 safety recommendations to improve oversight and prevent similar disasters.

The investigation found that had CEO Stockton Rush survived, he may have faced criminal charges under seaman’s manslaughter statutes.

OceanGate’s Titan submersible imploded on June 18, 2023, during a dive to the Titanic wreck, killing CEO Stockton Rush and four passengers. Investigators reported that OceanGate had ignored repeated warnings about hull defects and had declined third‑party certification, continuing operations outside regulatory frameworks. The workplace environment was described as suppressing dissent, resulting in documented reluctance of staff to raise safety concerns. The final report spans over 300 pages and was published nearly two years after the incident, calling for stronger industry regulation.

OceanGate Inc. is a privately held U.S. company incorporated in the state of Washington (Everett, WA). Founded in 2009 by Stockton Rush and Guillermo Söhnlein, it offered crewed submersible expeditions for tourism and research. Following the Titan tragedy, the company suspended operations in July 2023. A legal successor CEO, Gordon Gardiner, was appointed to oversee legal and investigative matters, though the company remains legally extant. OceanGate’s formal status reflects winding‑down operations pending resolution of lawsuits and regulatory proceedings.

U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation The Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) is a formal administrative body convened within the United States Coast Guard under federal law to conduct in‑depth investigations into maritime incidents. It produces a Report of Investigation (ROI) that includes factual findings, causal analysis, and recommendations. Its jurisdiction covers civilian marine casualties and loss‑of‑life incidents under U.S. maritime authority.