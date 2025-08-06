Samskip launches Morocco’s first reefer short‑sea service to UK and Netherlands

Samskip announces the launch of its Moroccan Reefer Service, a dedicated short‑sea container route connecting Agadir and Casablanca with the UK and the Netherlands.

The service offers weekly non‑stop sailings and integrated door‑to‑door transit including customs clearance and inland transport, targeting the fresh produce sector.

Samskip states this route provides the fastest door‑to‑door transit time in the market and is the only container service fast enough to carry perishable vegetables.

A long‑term agreement with the Moroccan Fruit Board has been signed to support the initiative.

Samskip also emphasises that its transshipment and cross‑docking capabilities in Rotterdam enable delivery across Northern Europe—including Norway, Poland, Sweden, Finland and the Baltic states—within days, and to Ireland within six days of departure from Agadir.

The service is compatible with 45 ft reefer containers and is claimed to reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 80 percent compared with full road transport.

Samskip’s Chief Business Officer Ólafur Orri Ólafsson said: “This new connection marks a major milestone, not just for Samskip, but for the entire supply chain between Morocco and Northern Europe. We’ve listened to growers, importers, and retailers, and will deliver a service that’s faster, greener, and more reliable. It’s a powerful example of what we can achieve when we combine local expertise with the strength of Europe’s largest multimodal network.”

