  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network introduce OptEModal platform for seamless sea‑air intermodal transfers

2025 August 6   16:16

shipping

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network introduce OptEModal platform for seamless sea‑air intermodal transfers

PSA Singapore (PSA) and Cargo Community Network (CCN) announced the launch of OptEModal, a next‑generation digital platform that enables faster, smarter and more coordinated sea–air intermodal transhipment.

OptEModal is described as an intermodal shipment management tool that allows the logistics community to track multimodal shipments and manage potential risks during mode transfers.

Co‑created with stakeholders across the maritime and air cargo ecosystems, the platform addresses long‑standing pain points in intermodal logistics and enhances cargo visibility, connectivity and efficiency across the end‑to‑end supply chain.

By integrating real‑time data streams across PSA terminals in Singapore, ground handlers and airline partners, OptEModal establishes a digital corridor for seamless cargo movement between vessel and aircraft within 24 hours of arrival.

Its capabilities include multi‑party visibility, AI‑powered Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) predictions, proactive delay identification and smart flight recommendations, reducing cost and complexity for shippers and logistics providers.

PSA Singapore is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Singapore and operating unit within PSA International. It manages major container terminals in Singapore, handling one of the world’s largest transhipment volumes, and provides end‑to‑end port and supply chain solutions within its Port Ecosystem framework.  

Cargo Community Network Pte Ltd is a Singapore‑based private company and provider of cloud‑based digital platforms for the air freight sector. It connects airlines, ground handling agents, freight forwarders, GSAs and shippers, facilitating electronic exchange of bookings, schedules, status and other key cargo data.

Topics:

digitalisation

PSA

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Royal Canadian Navy awards two contracts to MDA Space to equip Halifax‑class vessels with up to six Uncrewed Aircraft Systems

17:27

H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners agree partnership for Lubmin hydrogen project

17:02

Fugro secures geotechnical contract for Youde offshore wind farm in Taiwan

16:51

APM Terminals Pipavav signs contracts with L&T and Van Oord for new liquid jetty

15:52

Samskip launches Morocco’s first reefer short‑sea service to UK and Netherlands

15:28

Final investigation names OceanGate’s deficiencies in Titan submersible tragedy

14:40

MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping and HUGO STINNES SCHIFFAHRT announce strategic merger

14:23

NYK reports 69.3% decline in net income for Q1 FY2025

13:53

Nuclear powered naval vessels market to reach USD 33.92 billion by 2030, says MarkNtel Advisors

13:25

Australian Government picks upgraded Mogami‑class frigate from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for next stage procurement

12:43

Russia ships first naphtha cargo to Vietnam

12:02

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network launch OptEModal to boost sea–air connectivity

11:48

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries wins first U.S. Navy MRO deal for Alan Shepard

11:17

Jawaharlal Nehru Port total traffic up 12.86 % in July

10:30

Astomos Energy charters sixth LPG dual‑fuel carrier Luna Pathfinder built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries for NYK

10:07

Elbdeich Reederei orders two 5,100 TEU vessels

09:27

Seaspan completes functional design review for multi‑purpose icebreakers

00:39

TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Relax receives BioLNG from Knutsen Scale Gas at Barcelona

2025 August 5

18:00

Bilbao Port Authority awards consortium €11.48 mln OPS solar contract

17:22

Port of Helsingborg plans shore power supply for container vessels

17:06

ClassNK announces NEDO selection of consortium for ammonia SCC feasibility study

16:45

UK SHORE awards CMDC6 support to Carnot and MOL for future ammonia auxiliary engine retrofit initiative

16:23

Anemoi Marine Technologies secures £1.2 mln from UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition

15:42

North Star сontracts two hybrid Vard‑built SOVs to support RWE offshore wind fleet

15:19

Technip Energies secures EPC contract from Commonwealth LNG for 9.5 Mtpa US LNG export terminal

14:43

ICTSI reports 15% rise in 1H 2025 net income to US$483.84mln

14:11

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers opens Xiaomo–Australia Ro‑Ro route with LNG car carrier

13:41

Haiphong attracts over $15.6 bln in investment, including nearly $1 bln for Lach Huyen Port expansion

13:21

ADES International Holding proposes cash merger to acquire Shelf Drilling

12:50

GloNoise Partnership extends underwater noise initiative to 2026

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news