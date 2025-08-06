PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network introduce OptEModal platform for seamless sea‑air intermodal transfers

PSA Singapore (PSA) and Cargo Community Network (CCN) announced the launch of OptEModal, a next‑generation digital platform that enables faster, smarter and more coordinated sea–air intermodal transhipment.

OptEModal is described as an intermodal shipment management tool that allows the logistics community to track multimodal shipments and manage potential risks during mode transfers.

Co‑created with stakeholders across the maritime and air cargo ecosystems, the platform addresses long‑standing pain points in intermodal logistics and enhances cargo visibility, connectivity and efficiency across the end‑to‑end supply chain.

By integrating real‑time data streams across PSA terminals in Singapore, ground handlers and airline partners, OptEModal establishes a digital corridor for seamless cargo movement between vessel and aircraft within 24 hours of arrival.

Its capabilities include multi‑party visibility, AI‑powered Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) predictions, proactive delay identification and smart flight recommendations, reducing cost and complexity for shippers and logistics providers.

PSA Singapore is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Singapore and operating unit within PSA International. It manages major container terminals in Singapore, handling one of the world’s largest transhipment volumes, and provides end‑to‑end port and supply chain solutions within its Port Ecosystem framework.

Cargo Community Network Pte Ltd is a Singapore‑based private company and provider of cloud‑based digital platforms for the air freight sector. It connects airlines, ground handling agents, freight forwarders, GSAs and shippers, facilitating electronic exchange of bookings, schedules, status and other key cargo data.