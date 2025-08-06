APM Terminals Pipavav signs contracts with L&T and Van Oord for new liquid jetty

APM Terminals Pipavav has formalised two contracts to accelerate development of a dedicated liquid cargo jetty (Berth 6) at its Pipavav Port site in Gujarat, according to the company's release.

The firm engaged L&T Geostructure Pvt. Ltd. to construct the liquid jetty and associated marine infrastructure.

In parallel, Van Oord India Pvt. Ltd. will execute capital dredging and land reclamation works essential to the project.

APM Terminals Pipavav / Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd is a public limited company operating Pipavav Port in Gujarat, India, as the country’s first full‑fledged PPP port. APM Terminals, a unit of A.P. Moller‑Maersk, holds a controlling stake and operates terminal functions through APM Terminals Pipavav. GPPL holds exclusive operating rights under a concession agreement due to expire in September 2028. Current cargo handling capacity includes up to 1.35 million TEUs containers, 4 million metric tonnes of dry bulk, and 2 million tonnes of liquid bulk annually.

L&T Geostructure Pvt. Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, functioning as a private limited company in India. It specialises in marine infrastructure, geotechnical and foundation engineering projects.

Van Oord India Pvt. Ltd. is the Indian subsidiary of Van Oord NV, a Netherlands‑based maritime contracting firm. It provides capital dredging, reclamation, and marine civil works.