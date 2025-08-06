Fugro secures geotechnical contract for Youde offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Fugro has been awarded a contract by Shinfox Energy for geotechnical site investigation services at the 700 MW Youde offshore wind farm, part of Taiwan’s Round 3.2 offshore wind tender, according to the company's release.

The development is located off Taiwan’s west coast.

Fugro will deploy its Taiwan‑flagged vessel, Pacific Hornbill, managed by IOVTEC and equipped with a C30 marine geotechnical drilling rig, the WISON® MkV EcoDrive system, and the SEACALF® MkV Deep Drive® seabed equipment.

The fieldwork campaign has commenced and is expected to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We are honoured to be selected by Shinfox Energy for this landmark project in Taiwan and to be part of the development of the Youde offshore wind farm. This award showcases the trust that Shinfox has placed in our track record of delivering high‑value Geo‑data solutions to offshore wind clients in Taiwan since 2016,” said Shalu Shajahan, Regional Business Line Director Asia Pacific at Fugro.

“By leveraging our ISO‑accredited local laboratory, we will deliver integrated high‑quality services. This milestone reinforces Fugro IOVTEC’s commitment to strengthening domestic offshore wind capabilities and building long‑term partnerships that support Taiwan’s energy transition,” said Vincent Tsai, Chairman of Fugro IOVTEC.

Fugro Group N.V. is a public limited company incorporated under Netherlands law, headquartered in Leidschendam, Netherlands. Fugro Group specialises in geotechnical, survey, and geospatial services for energy, infrastructure, and marine sectors. It operates a global network of vessels, laboratories and service platforms.

Shinfox Energy Co. Ltd. is a Taiwanese energy company and subsidiary of Foxlink Group, headquartered in Tucheng, New Taipei, Taiwan. It is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and focuses on renewable energy development, including offshore wind farm construction and operations via affiliates such as Foxwell Energy and Foxwell Power. Shinfox Energy won the Round 3.2 tender in July 2024 for development of the 700 MW Youde offshore wind farm.