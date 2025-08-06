H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners agree partnership for Lubmin hydrogen project

  1. Home
2025 August 6   17:27

hydrogen

H2APEX Group SCA and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners have entered into a strategic partnership for a hydrogen project in Lubmin, according to the company's release.

Through its Energy Transition Fund (CI ETF I), Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has acquired a 70 % majority stake in the first phase of H2APEX’s IPCEI‑funded hydrogen project. CIP will invest €15 million into the project prior to the final investment decision.

The agreement is intended to secure pre‑financing of EU IPCEI funding of €167 million and to raise the additional funds needed.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2028, with first‑stage capacity of 100 MW, producing up to 10,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year for injection into the Flow pipeline.

Hydrogen off‑take for this stage has been secured via a preliminary agreement.

The Lubmin site offers access to offshore wind farms and connection to the planned hydrogen transmission network. H2APEX plans future expansion to over 1,000 MW capacity.

CEO Peter Rößner stated that the partnership is a milestone and brings CIP’s financial strength together with H2APEX’s development expertise.

CIP partner Felix Pahl said the project contributes to ramp‑up of Germany’s hydrogen economy.

Until the next construction phase in 2026, the parties will focus on reserving components and securing approvals.

H2APEX Group SCA is a Luxembourg‑registered public limited company, established as a specialised group operating in the hydrogen energy sector. The operational core, founded in Mecklenburg‑Western Pomerania in 2000 and focused exclusively on clean hydrogen since 2012, develops, constructs and operates green hydrogen facilities through project development, EPC services, storage and logistics infrastructure.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S is a Danish limited partnership fund manager founded in 2012. It specialises in greenfield energy infrastructure investments, managing multiple funds including its Energy Transition Fund (CI ETF I). With approximately EUR 32 billion raised from institutional investors and projects across more than 30 countries, CIP is particularly active in offshore and onshore wind, solar, bioenergy, transmission, storage and Power‑to‑X infrastructure.

