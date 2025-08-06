Royal Canadian Navy awards two contracts to MDA Space to equip Halifax‑class vessels with up to six Uncrewed Aircraft Systems

Royal Canadian Navy has awarded two contracts to MDA Space to equip Halifax‑class vessels with up to six state‑of‑the‑art Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS).

The initial procurement contract for two UAS is valued at approximately $39 million (including taxes), and the in‑service support contract is estimated at $27 million (including taxes) over five years, with possible extension up to 20 years. Initial operational capability is anticipated in 2027, and full operational capability is expected in 2032.

The contract is part of the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (ISTAR‑UAS) project.

The contracts have the potential to contribute $18 million annually to Canada’s gross domestic product and to support or maintain 145 jobs per year over 20 years.

MDA Space Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded space and robotics technology company, established in 1969. It develops satellite systems, geointelligence, robotics and uncrewed systems, and operates across Canada, the US and UK. MDA Space provides sensors and ISR solutions supporting maritime domain awareness and is subject to Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits policy as mandated in defence procurements.

Royal Canadian Navy is the maritime branch of the Canadian Armed Forces, a component of the Department of National Defence. It operates the Halifax‑class frigates among other surface combatants and contributes to Canada’s maritime defence, international operations, and NATO deployments.