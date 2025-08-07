Khazaen Dry Port joins CMA CGM global shipping network

Khazaen Dry Port (KDP), Oman’s dry port operated by Asyad Group, has joined the CMA CGM global shipping network, according to the company's release.

This integration designates KDP as an approved final container destination within the CMA CGM network, enhancing its linkage with international trade channels and providing streamlined access for Omani importers and exporters.

The port recently received its first container shipment via Sohar Port, acting as a transshipment hub. Customs clearance and handling were completed swiftly on site, aided by advanced infrastructure and operating systems.

KDP now offers free storage up to 14 days for loaded containers and up to 21 days for empty ones, along with services for refrigerated containers including electrical connections and pre‑operation inspections. Food and agricultural inspections are conducted directly at the port, expediting entry into local markets and enhancing supply‑chain efficiency.

This arrangement results from a strategic partnership between Asyad Group (represented by Asyad Ports and Free Zones Company), CMA CGM, and the Royal Oman Police’s Directorate General of Customs, introducing a customs corridor that permits use of a “shipping agent seal” instead of traditional customs sealing and accepts a “written financial undertaking” in lieu of a bank guarantee. These measures reduce operator costs and improve logistics efficiency.

Asyad Group is a state-owned logistics and maritime services provider in Oman, overseeing operations including ports, free zones, shipping, warehousing, inland transportation, and public services. It operates under multiple legal entities such as Asyad Ports and Free Zones Company and plays a key role in developing national infrastructure and trade corridors in line with Oman Vision 2040.

CMA CGM is a global container shipping and logistics group headquartered in France, recognized for operating one of the largest worldwide maritime networks.

Royal Oman Police’s Directorate General of Customs is the governmental authority responsible for customs regulation and enforcement in the Sultanate of Oman, managing import/export controls, revenue collection, and border security.