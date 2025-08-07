MSC Cruises expands winter 2026–2027 Caribbean itineraries

MSC Cruises announced its expanded plans for the Winter 2026–2027 season, which include new ports, itineraries, and a record number of ships sailing from Miami.

According to the company's release, seven ships will sail from three U.S. homeports: Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston.

For the first time, four MSC Cruises ships will homeport in Miami. The flagship MSC World America will operate 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises. MSC Meraviglia will offer new 6- and 8-night sailings to an extended range of Caribbean destinations. MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seashore will sail from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, while MSC Seascape will operate 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries from Galveston. MSC Poesia will offer Panama Canal cruises between Seattle and Miami, following its inaugural Alaska season. Additionally, MSC Grandiosa will operate a transatlantic MSC Grand Voyage.

Most itineraries include calls at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island in The Bahamas.

MSC Cruises is a privately-owned global cruise brand headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is a division of the MSC Group and operates under Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. With 22 modern ships in service, MSC Cruises is the third-largest cruise line globally by passenger capacity. The company offers cruise itineraries across five continents and is active in over 100 countries through more than 300 destinations.