  MOL reports mixed trends in dry bulk and tanker markets through August 2025

2025 August 7   10:58

shipping

MOL reports mixed trends in dry bulk and tanker markets through August 2025

According to data compiled by MOL based on Clarksons Research, the dry bulk and tanker shipping markets showed varying trends through August 2025.

The report includes monthly and annual spot charter rates, market indices, and export volumes relevant to dry bulkers, tankers, and car carriers.  

For the dry bulk sector, average spot charter rates for the first eight months of 2025 were as follows: Capesize at $16,667 per day, Panamax at $11,455, Supramax at $9,830, and Handysize at $10,111.

These figures reflect a general decrease compared to the 2024 calendar year averages of $22,459, $14,052, $13,546, and $12,635 respectively.

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) averaged 1,367 over the same period, down from 1,747 in 2024.  

In the VLCC market, average spot earnings for the AG to Japan route stood at $36,286 per day in August 2025, compared to $25,759 in July 2025 and $22,896 in July 2024. The average for the first eight months of 2025 was $36,286.  

Product tanker markets showed a more mixed performance. The LR segment (AG to Japan) reported an August 2025 average of $20,934 per day, while the MR segment (average of five major trades) recorded $17,928. These figures are below the 2024 average rates of $30,291 (LR) and $26,812 (MR).  

Car export data shows fluctuations among major exporters. Japan's car exports showed a notable year-on-year increase in several months of 2025.

Germany's exports remained relatively stable with minor fluctuations. China's export volumes increased significantly between 2020 and 2025, according to CAAM data.  

The China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) indicates variations across trade lanes, and the container cargo volume on the transpacific route (both outbound and inbound) showed fluctuating year-on-year growth trends.  

Exchange rates hovered between 130 and 160 JPY/USD from early 2024 through mid-2025.

Bunker prices for VLSFO and HSFO at the Singapore port demonstrated continued volatility.  

The report notes that only vessels on short-term or spot contracts are fully exposed to market fluctuations, while MOL’s fleet of approximately 800 vessels operates under a range of contract durations.

MOL (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.) is a publicly traded Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, engaged in marine transportation globally. Its operations span dry bulkers, tankers, containerships, and car carriers, as well as offshore and logistics services.

Clarksons Research is a division of Clarksons PLC, a UK-based provider of integrated shipping services. It delivers data and intelligence products covering all sectors of the maritime industry and is known for its market analytics and forecasting capabilities.

