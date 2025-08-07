  1. Home
2025 August 7   12:13

ports

Mawani and Petrotank sign SAR 500 million agreement for new bunkering hub in Yanbu

The Saudi Ports Authority ("Mawani") signed a land lease contract with the National Petroleum & Petrochemical Tanks & Pipeline Co. ("Petrotank") to establish an integrated marine bunkering hub at King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu, according to the company's release.

The project will cover an area of 110,700 square meters, involve a total investment of SAR 500 million, and operate under a 20-year lease.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), which seeks to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.  

Petrotank currently operates a fueling station at the same port with eight tanks and a total storage capacity of 114,000 cubic meters. The facility plays a role in supporting port operations and vessel fueling services.  

King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu is located on the Red Sea coast and is one of the Kingdom’s major industrial ports. It spans 6.8 square kilometers, has 34 berths and 10 terminals, and supports an annual throughput capacity of 210 million tons. It handles a wide range of cargo, including refined petroleum products and petrochemicals. 

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is a government entity established in 1976 by royal decree. It oversees the management, operation, and maintenance of the Kingdom’s ports, developing port infrastructure and services in alignment with national economic and logistics strategies. Mawani operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services.  

National Petroleum & Petrochemical Tanks & Pipeline Co. (Petrotank) is a Saudi-based private sector company specializing in the construction, operation, and maintenance of storage tanks and pipeline systems for petroleum and petrochemical products. 

