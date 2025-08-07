  1. Home
2025 August 7   12:53

shipping

India's Parliament approves Merchant Shipping and Carriage of Goods bills

India's Parliament passed two maritime bills in a single day — the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 and the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025 — marking a first for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), as stated in the government press release.

The Lok Sabha passed the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, while the Rajya Sabha approved the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.  

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 replaces the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, which had 561 sections.

The new Bill consists of 16 Parts and 325 clauses.

It aims to modernise India’s maritime legal framework by aligning with international conventions, improving safety at sea, enhancing emergency response, reducing compliance burdens, and supporting environmental protection.

The legislation also emphasizes seafarer welfare, Indian tonnage promotion, and ship safety.  

Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha, stating, “This Bill represents a decisive step towards positioning India as a global leader in maritime trade and governance. It is a progressive and advanced legislation, up to date with international maritime conventions and informed by the best practices of leading maritime nations.”

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025 repeals the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925. It adopts the Hague-Visby Rules, in line with international practices followed by countries including the United Kingdom.

The new law is intended to simplify maritime cargo regulation, reduce litigation risk, and increase transparency and commercial efficiency.

Union Minister of State Shri Shantanu Thakur introduced the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill, passed earlier by the Lok Sabha on March 28, is also intended to support compatibility with international trade agreements, including the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the United Kingdom.  

During the Rajya Sabha session, members raised concerns about maritime security and smuggling risks, which the government stated are being addressed through statutory and operational safeguards. The legislation received bipartisan support in both houses. 

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is a Union government ministry in India responsible for formulating and implementing policies related to ports, shipping, and inland waterways. It operates under the administrative control of the Government of India and oversees maritime infrastructure, port development, and regulatory frameworks for shipping operations.

