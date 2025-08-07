  1. Home
2025 August 7   13:13

shipbuilding

HMM plans to invest $2.1 bln in 6+6 newbuild 13,000 TEU container vessels

HMM is considering investing up to $2.1 billion in building “6 + 6” 13,000 TEU container ships at domestic shipyards. According to sources, HMM recently proposed the newbuilding plan to HD Hyundai, Hanwha Ocean, and Samsung Heavy Industries.

HMM said, “As part of our mid‑ to long‑term strategy to 2030, we plan to expand the fleet to include both container ships and bulk carriers.”

The company added that “13,000 TEU container ships are highly flexible in global trade because vessels in the 10,000 TEU to 16,000 TEU range can access a variety of ports and markets easily.”

A spokesperson noted that “no final decision has been made yet” regarding the orders.

HMM intends to use LNG dual-fuel propulsion for these Panamax-class vessels and hopes to receive them “as soon as possible.”

Experts estimate the cost of a 13,000 TEU newbuild at between $180 million and $185 million.

Separately, HMM already has a plan to invest $13.5 billion by 2030 in expanding its container business, upgrading existing terminals, and acquiring additional containers. 

In 2024 HMM outlined a mid‑ to long‑term strategy aiming to double its fleet capacity by 2030, including expansion of both container and bulk shipping operations. That plan envisaged building LNG-ready 13,000 TEU vessels and ordering nine 9,000 TEU methanol dual‑fuel ships. The carrier projected reaching a fleet capacity of 1.5 million TEU by 2030 across 130 vessels. 

HMM (Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Ltd.) is a publicly traded South Korean shipping company that specializes in container and bulk shipping. Since restructuring under the oversight of state-backed financial institutions, it has pursued aggressive growth strategies, including large-scale fleet expansions and investments in sustainable fuel technologies. 

