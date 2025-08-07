iSpace’s rocket recovery vessel built by Runyang Shipbuilding successfully launched

The “Xingji Guihang” rocket recovery vessel, built by Jiangsu Runyang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. for iSpace (Interstellar Glory Space Technology Group Co., Ltd.), was successfully launched in the Jiangdu Economic Development Zone.

This is the first newly built rocket recovery vessel in China and the second of its kind in the world.

The recovery deck covers an area of 2,400 square meters. The vessel fills a domestic gap in the high-tech shipbuilding and marine engineering equipment sector.

The “Xingji Guihang” is approximately 100 meters long and 42 meters wide, with a displacement of 17,000 tons.

It is equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system, allowing it to conduct accurate recoveries under sea state 4 and stable navigation under sea state 5.

The vessel features high flexibility in recovery points and a high level of safety. “In the future, it can support offshore recovery missions for various types of medium and large reusable rockets,” said Huang Xuewei, Chairman of Runyang Shipbuilding. He added that the vessel is a core asset for achieving rocket recovery and reuse, and it offers advantages in environmental friendliness and smart operation.

Delivery is expected in October this year.

Jiangsu Runyang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a major shipbuilding enterprise based in Jiangdu District, China, with nearly 60 years of shipbuilding experience. The company has expanded from inland waterway ship construction into ocean-going vessel manufacturing. Its production portfolio includes large deck carriers, container ships, oil tankers, chemical carriers, rocket recovery vessels, and various types of marine engineering ships with capacities below 100,000 tons. Its products are exported to markets such as Singapore, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and South Korea. Runyang Shipbuilding is certified by international classification societies including CCS, BV, ABS, and RINA.

iSpace (Interstellar Glory Space Technology Group Co., Ltd.) is a Chinese aerospace enterprise registered as a joint-stock company. The company is engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of commercial launch vehicles and space transportation technologies. It is one of the private entities in China focused on reusable launch vehicle technology.