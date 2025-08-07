  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Austal USA begins construction on second offshore patrol cutter for U.S. Coast Guard

2025 August 7   14:23

shipbuilding

Austal USA begins construction on second offshore patrol cutter for U.S. Coast Guard

Austal USA has received a contract option award from the United States Coast Guard for the construction of the second Stage 2 Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC), named Icarus (WSMM 920), and for the acquisition of long lead-time material to support construction of a third Stage 2 OPC, according to the company's release.

The US$273 million option is part of a broader contract that includes options for up to 11 OPCs, with a total potential value of US$3.3 billion.  

Construction of Icarus has commenced at Austal USA’s shipbuilding facility in Mobile, Alabama.

According to Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg, the build strategy for the OPC program has involved the optimisation of the hull design for the first vessel, Pickering (WSMM 919), which is expected to result in a more efficient build process, reduced vessel weight, and longer vessel life expectancy.  

Mr Gregg also stated that Austal USA has developed a new 3-D model of the OPC, enabling each vessel module to be completed to a high level of completion.

He noted that the team is setting new benchmarks for manufacturing productivity and efficiency with the OPC program.  

Each 110-metre OPC will support a range of U.S. Coast Guard missions, including law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, and search and rescue.

With a range of 10,200 nautical miles at 14 knots and a 60-day endurance period, the vessels can operate independently or within task groups and serve as mobile command and control platforms for operations such as hurricane response, mass migration events, and Arctic missions.  

Including Icarus, Austal USA currently has seven ships under construction.

The company is also building a new final assembly building (FA2) to support OPC production.

Once completed, the facility will offer approximately 18,000 square metres of covered manufacturing space, with two of the three bays specifically designed for OPC construction. 

Austal Limited is a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange and operates as a global shipbuilder and defense prime contractor. The company designs, constructs, and supports both commercial and defense vessels, with shipyards in Australia, the United States, and the Philippines.  

Topics:

Austal

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

AD Ports Group and MBME Group sign agreement to explore fintech and tradetech development

17:15

Shelf Drilling announces contract in Vietnam and extension in Egypt

16:55

Innovation Fund Denmark invests DKK 26 mln in U-SHIELD underwater security project

16:25

Philippine Ports Authority reports ₱6.72 bln net income after tax in H1 2025

15:41

INTERCARGO and GCMD partner to advance decarbonisation in dry bulk shipping

15:01

APM Terminals reports record volumes in Q2 2025

14:41

Canada awards contracts to MDA Space for new uncrewed aircraft systems for Royal Canadian Navy

13:59

iSpace’s rocket recovery vessel built by Runyang Shipbuilding successfully launched

13:13

HMM plans to invest $2.1 bln in 6+6 newbuild 13,000 TEU container vessels

12:53

India's Parliament approves Merchant Shipping and Carriage of Goods bills

12:13

Mawani and Petrotank sign SAR 500 million agreement for new bunkering hub in Yanbu

11:44

Southern Energy reaches final investment decision on 20-year charter of Golar MK II FLNG

11:23

Weekly сapacity volatility doubles on Asia-Europe services, Sea-Intelligence reports

10:58

MOL reports mixed trends in dry bulk and tanker markets through August 2025

10:38

Maersk reports USD 845 mln EBIT in Q2, updates full-year guidance

09:48

MSC Cruises expands winter 2026–2027 Caribbean itineraries

08:24

Khazaen Dry Port joins CMA CGM global shipping network

2025 August 6

18:00

Royal Canadian Navy awards two contracts to MDA Space to equip Halifax‑class vessels with up to six Uncrewed Aircraft Systems

17:27

H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners agree partnership for Lubmin hydrogen project

17:02

Fugro secures geotechnical contract for Youde offshore wind farm in Taiwan

16:51

APM Terminals Pipavav signs contracts with L&T and Van Oord for new liquid jetty

16:16

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network introduce OptEModal platform for seamless sea‑air intermodal transfers

15:52

Samskip launches Morocco’s first reefer short‑sea service to UK and Netherlands

15:28

Final investigation names OceanGate’s deficiencies in Titan submersible tragedy

14:40

MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping and HUGO STINNES SCHIFFAHRT announce strategic merger

14:23

NYK reports 69.3% decline in net income for Q1 FY2025

13:53

Nuclear powered naval vessels market to reach USD 33.92 billion by 2030, says MarkNtel Advisors

13:25

Australian Government picks upgraded Mogami‑class frigate from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for next stage procurement

12:43

Russia ships first naphtha cargo to Vietnam

12:02

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network launch OptEModal to boost sea–air connectivity

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news