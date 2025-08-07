Austal USA begins construction on second offshore patrol cutter for U.S. Coast Guard

Austal USA has received a contract option award from the United States Coast Guard for the construction of the second Stage 2 Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC), named Icarus (WSMM 920), and for the acquisition of long lead-time material to support construction of a third Stage 2 OPC, according to the company's release.

The US$273 million option is part of a broader contract that includes options for up to 11 OPCs, with a total potential value of US$3.3 billion.

Construction of Icarus has commenced at Austal USA’s shipbuilding facility in Mobile, Alabama.

According to Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg, the build strategy for the OPC program has involved the optimisation of the hull design for the first vessel, Pickering (WSMM 919), which is expected to result in a more efficient build process, reduced vessel weight, and longer vessel life expectancy.

Mr Gregg also stated that Austal USA has developed a new 3-D model of the OPC, enabling each vessel module to be completed to a high level of completion.

He noted that the team is setting new benchmarks for manufacturing productivity and efficiency with the OPC program.

Each 110-metre OPC will support a range of U.S. Coast Guard missions, including law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, and search and rescue.

With a range of 10,200 nautical miles at 14 knots and a 60-day endurance period, the vessels can operate independently or within task groups and serve as mobile command and control platforms for operations such as hurricane response, mass migration events, and Arctic missions.

Including Icarus, Austal USA currently has seven ships under construction.

The company is also building a new final assembly building (FA2) to support OPC production.

Once completed, the facility will offer approximately 18,000 square metres of covered manufacturing space, with two of the three bays specifically designed for OPC construction.

Austal Limited is a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange and operates as a global shipbuilder and defense prime contractor. The company designs, constructs, and supports both commercial and defense vessels, with shipyards in Australia, the United States, and the Philippines.