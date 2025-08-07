  1. Home
2025 August 7   14:41

shipbuilding

Canada awards contracts to MDA Space for new uncrewed aircraft systems for Royal Canadian Navy

The Government of Canada announced the awarding of two contracts to MDA Space for the provision of up to six Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) for the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class ships.

The initial acquisition contract, covering two UAS, is valued at approximately $39 million (including taxes).

The initial in-service support contract is estimated at $27 million (including taxes) over a five-year period, with potential extensions for up to 20 years.  

These UAS are intended to enhance the Royal Canadian Navy’s long-range surveillance and targeting operations.

The acquisition forms part of the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (ISTAR-UAS) project.

This marks the first instance in which the Royal Canadian Navy will operate and support a Class-2 UAS.  

The total investment is projected to contribute $18 million annually to Canada’s gross domestic product and support 145 jobs per year over a 20-year period.

Initial operational capability is expected in 2028, with full operational capability in 2032.  

MDA Space is a Canadian corporation engaged in the development and provision of advanced space technologies and services. The company specializes in Earth observation, satellite systems, robotics, and defence applications, and operates under Canadian jurisdiction as a commercial entity serving both government and private sector clients. 

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is the maritime military branch of the Canadian Armed Forces. It operates under the authority of the Department of National Defence and is responsible for conducting naval operations in support of Canada’s national interests, both domestically and internationally.

